Did Brad Pitt pull off a secret visit to South Korea? Mystery behind viral sighting explained

The photos had spread across Korean social media, convincing many that Pitt was in Korea
If you see a star suddenly taking selfies in another country without any form of intimation...it's usually AI. Didn't we learn that when selfies of Jungkook and Cristiano Ronaldo went viral?
And now it's Brad Pitt, who appeared to be casually strolling through Bukchon Hanok Village, soaking in the charm of traditional Seoul. The photo has now been confirmed as something far less paparazzi-worthy but far more futuristic: a fully AI-generated illusion.
The buzz began on May 9, when actor Jung Yoon-min posted a set of images showing Pitt smiling in a narrow Bukchon lane. The caption played along with the fantasy: “I can’t believe I met Brad Pitt in the alleyways of Bukchon!”
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And, the internet ran with it. The photos spread quickly across Korean social media, convincing many that the Hollywood star had somehow pulled off a stealthy Korea visit.
But the plot twist arrived on May 11. Jung Yoon-min stepped back in to clear the air: The star sighting was never real.
“People kept asking if Brad Pitt actually came to Korea after seeing the Bukchon photos, so I need to clarify,” he explained online. “To put it simply, the image was AI-generated.”
Yoon-min said the intent wasn’t deception but awareness, highlighting just how convincingly AI can now recreate real people and places.
“I honestly found it unsettling how precisely AI can reproduce reality,” he said. “I shared it casually hoping people would become more cautious, but it took on a life of its own.”
Now, he warns, the bigger takeaway isn’t about Brad Pitt’s imaginary stroll through Seoul, it’s about how easily the line between real and fake is disappearing.
“It’s surprising even news articles picked it up,” he added. “People really need to be more careful. Not everything you see is what it seems.”