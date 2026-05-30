Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s eldest son Maddox reportedly files to drop Pitt’s surname: Here's what we know

He is not the first of the former couple’s six children to publicly distance themselves from the Pitt surname. In 2024, daughter Shiloh Jolie legally changed her name from Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Jolie after turning 18. Meanwhile, Zahara Jolie has introduced herself publicly as Zahara Marley Jolie, and Vivienne Jolie was credited as Vivienne Jolie in promotional materials for the Broadway production of The Outsiders.