Last chance this weekend to visit Dubai’s top outdoor attractions before summer
Dubai: As Dubai’s temperatures soar, many of the city’s most popular open-air attractions are preparing to temporarily close their doors. These major hotspots will halt operations over the hotter months before reopening around September or October.
There are only a few days left, and only this weekend, to visit these premier outdoor attractions before they close for the summer season. If you are looking for things to do in Dubai this weekend, here is your essential guide to the big closures.
Global Village in Dubai will officially close for the summer on Sunday, May 31, this weekend, following an extension to the season's dates.
What’s on for the Grand Finale?
28 May (9pm): Guests can look forward to the Al Mandoos Live Game Show on the Main Stage, hosted by Abdulla Esmaeel, alongside Global Village’s vibrant line-up of shows for all ages.
31 May (9.30pm): Celebrations will reach their peak at the season’s grand finale, featuring a live DJ performance on the Main Stage, bringing Season 30 to a vibrant and unforgettable close.
With Global Village in its final days, this is your last chance to explore the pavilions, hunt for unique finds, and shop great value deals across the retail outlets. From authentic traditional items to hidden gems one won’t find anywhere else, there’s always something waiting to be discovered.
Special offers and ticket prices
The Carnaval Special Offer: Unlimited rides for Dh99 remains valid until the very last day of the season.
Ticket prices: Global Village tickets start at Dh30.
Free entry: Admission is free for children under three, seniors above 60, and people of determination.
Opening hours
Monday to Thursday: 5pm to 12am
Friday to Sunday: 5pm to 1a
Visitors have until May 31 to experience the final floral displays at Dubai Miracle Garden before the attraction closes for the summer. The popular venue is inviting residents and tourists to enjoy its colourful installations and outdoor experiences during the festive Eid holidays as Season 14 comes to an end.
With over 150 million flowers arranged in stunning themed displays, Dubai Miracle Garden remains a unique destination where nature, creativity, and joy come together. Since opening Season 14 in October 2025, the garden has once again delighted millions of visitors from across the UAE and beyond.
Special offers and ticket prices
UAE residents offer: Dubai Miracle Garden has announced a special Dh30 entry offer for UAE residents upon presenting a valid physical Emirates ID.
Free entry: Children aged 12 and under can enter free during this festive period.
Opening hours
The garden will remain open daily from 9am to 9pm until the season officially concludes on May 31.
As one of the top wildlife destinations in the country, Dubai Safari Park is home to more than 3,000 animals, representing 78 mammal species, 50 types of reptiles, and 111 kinds of birds. It offers the ultimate outdoor safari adventure to see wildlife from across the world across 6 immersive zones.
Special ticket offers
Before the park pauses operations for the summer, families can take advantage of exclusive bundle deals to create unforgettable memories together:
Kids Go Free deal: Two children under 12 enter for free per family with every adult Safari Bundle purchase.
Special Bundle Price: Dh117
Buy two Get two Free Deal: Bring your family and friends along for a group day out. Buy 2 Safari Bundle tickets and get two more for free.
Special Bundle Price: Dh234 for four Safari Bundle tickets.