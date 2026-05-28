Eid Al Adha weekend in Dubai: 8 free, fun and budget-friendly things to do with your family

Don't forget to catch Global Village and Miracle Garden before they close the season!
Eid Al Adha is here, and while the city is enjoying the celebrations, your weekend plans don’t need to be expensive to feel full. You can relax with long golden sunsets, cultural corners, and low-cost experiences that feel anything but basic. And well, Dubai is serving up a lineup of things to do that are light on spending.
So, if you're out with family or catching up with friends, this Eid weekend is all about fun done right.
No tickets, no bookings, no noise, just one of Dubai’s most scenic sunset spots doing what it does best.
Al Sufouh Beach is where Eid Al Adha evenings slow down beautifully. Think sea breeze, open skies, and a skyline that looks like it’s been staged for a film. Bring snacks, a blanket, or nothing at all and just let the city unwind in front of you.
When: 24/7 (best at sunset)
Where: Al Sufouh Beach, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St, Dubai
Price: Free
Souk Madinat Jumeirah becomes extra atmospheric during Eid Al Adha, when the city slows down and wandering feels like a perfectly valid plan. Lantern-lit alleys, canals, and Burj Al Arab views make it more experience than errand.
When: Daily, 10am–11pm
Where: Umm Suqeim, Dubai
Price: Free entry (shopping and dining extra)
A classic Dubai experience that somehow never gets old, especially during a long Eid weekend.
An abra ride across Dubai Creek is short, breezy, and quietly nostalgic. It’s old Dubai in motion, connecting Bur Dubai and Deira in a way that feels refreshingly simple amid the holiday rush.
When: Daily, frequent departures
Where: Dubai Creek (Bur Dubai and Deira stations)
Price: Around Dh1 per ride
Eid Al Adha is also a good excuse to slow down.
Grab a brush, order a coffee, and paint something mildly chaotic but deeply satisfying. Dubai’s ceramic cafés offer a calm, creative pocket of the city where time doesn’t feel like it’s rushing you anywhere.
When: Daily (varies by venue)
Where: Creative cafés across Dubai (Jumeirah, Al Quoz and others), including Ceramique, Sketch Art Cafe
Prices vary in different locations
When in doubt this Eid weekend, go competitive.
How about an afternoon or evening where just one game' turns into an afternoon of strategy debates, laughter, and questionable rule interpretations. Indoors, relaxed, and ideal for escaping the midday heat.
When: Daily
Where: Hive Board Game Cafe, Sheikh Zayed Rd - The Greens - Dubai
Eid Al Adha calls for at least one meal that completely ignores portion control.
Dhaba Lane is serving an all-you-can-eat Eid-E-Khaas thali packed with Punjabi favourites — from tangy chaat and creamy dals to smoky kebabs and a dessert that makes sure you don’t leave light.
When: Throughout Eid Al Adha holidays
Where: Karama, Garhoud, JLT, Al Nahda (Dubai)
Price: Dh65 (unlimited thali)
Eid Al Adha is one of the last chances to catch this season before it wraps up.
Global Village is running extended opening days for the season, making it a strong pick for a full evening out. The real win right now is the budget-friendly entry deals, including multi-ticket bundles that bring the per-person cost way down. Inside, it’s the usual mix of food stalls, pavilions, shopping, and roaming entertainment that somehow manages to feel like multiple countries in one place.
When: Throughout Eid Al Adha holidays (season running until closure, May 31)
Where: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Dubai
Price: From around Dh7.50 per person (on select bundle offers)
This is your final call before it disappears until the cooler months return.
Dubai Miracle Garden is in its closing stretch for the season, which makes Eid Al Adha weekend one of the last opportunities to walk through its flower-covered installations. Think oversized floral structures, themed displays, and a very “spring-before-summer-claims-it” kind of atmosphere.
When: Daily until 31 May, 9am–9pm
Where: Al Barsha South 3, Dubai
Price: Around Dh30 for UAE residents (with Emirates ID)