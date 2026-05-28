First-ever jackpot in twice-weekly Lucky Day draw format won on first day of Eid
Dubai: The UAE Lottery has revealed the first name of the lucky resident who made history this Eid Al Adha by becoming the first-ever winner of the Dh30 million grand prize ever since the twice-weekly Lucky Day draw format was launched late last year.
The lottery operator has identified the winner as Tayab K** on its official website, in keeping with the operator's practice of offering only a partial glimpse of big winners' names. The winner's full identity is yet to be disclosed.
The historic win was confirmed during Lucky Day Draw No. 260527, held on Wednesday night.
The partial name reveal follows the same approach the UAE Lottery adopted when it first disclosed the identity of the historic Dh100m jackpot winner in the previous format of Lucky Day draw and the first Dh5 million second prize winner in the new draw format earlier this year.
In those cases, the winner was identified on the website under a special "Super Win" design with celebratory graphics. Similarly, Tayab K**'s name now features on the winners’ section on the website with the same "Super Win" designation, marking the achievement in style.
The lottery operator made no further details available about the winner's background. The winner's nationality remains unknown at this stage.
"History was made. Again. The AED 30,000,000 Grand Prize has been won on Lucky Day Draw #260527 — marking the first-ever Grand Prize winner on a Wednesday draw! Another ticket purchased. Another big win! More details coming soon!" the UAE Lottery announced on X.
The Wednesday draw was already a special one, coinciding with the Eid Al Adha holiday, and the jackpot win added an extraordinary dimension to the celebrations.
During Draw No. 260527, the winning numbers from the Days section were 20, 9, 4, 22, 24, and 18, while the selected Months section number was 8. Three participants also walked away with Dh50,000 each through the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category. The winning Lucky Chance IDs were CI5957759, DN9074079, and DC7968428.
Those winners’ first names were posted as: Venkate**J**, Ibrahim I** and Petru O**.
The Dh5 million second prize, however, went unclaimed in this draw.
"Congratulations to all the winners of today's Lucky Day Draw #260527! In a historic moment for Lucky Day, the AED 30,000,000 Grand Prize has been won — marking the first-ever Wednesday Grand Prize winner!" the UAE Lottery said in a follow-up post on X.
The winner’s full identity will be revealed by the UAE Lottery later.
The lottery operator has confirmed that the next draw will take place on Saturday, May 30, 2026, giving players another opportunity to win life-changing prizes.
The twice-weekly draw format, held on Wednesdays and Saturdays, has been running since the operator revamped its structure in December 2025, changing the jackpot from Dh100 million to Dh30 million and expanding the prize tiers.
To win the Dh30 million grand prize, a player must match all six numbers from the Days section as well as the Month number. Each Lucky Day entry costs Dh50, including 5% VAT, and every ticket automatically enters the weekly Lucky Chance Raffle, where three guaranteed winners each receive Dh50,000.
Only UAE residents aged 18 and above are eligible to play, win, and claim any prize. The UAE Lottery is operated by The Game LLC and is regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), the UAE's federal commercial gaming regulator.