Dh30m UAE Lottery: Two players won Dh100,000 – did you hit a prize?

During Draw No. 260502, the winning numbers from the Days section were 10, 28, 16, 12, 31, and 4, while the Months section number was 8.

Dubai: In the Dh30 million UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw on Saturday, multiple participants have won cash prizes, while the grand prize has remained up for grabs.

The Dh100,000 third prize is awarded to players who match five numbers from the ‘Days’ section plus the single ‘Month’ number.

Two residents have claimed the third prize in the Lucky Day category, taking home Dh100,000 each.

The highly anticipated Dh30 million grand prize has not been bagged in this draw, along with the Dh5 million second prize. Both prizes will now roll over to the next draw.

The next UAE Lottery draw will take place on Wednesday, May 6, following its twice-weekly schedule, giving participants more opportunities to win exciting prizes.

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners! What an amazing night it has been for each one of you,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.