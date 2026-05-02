Dh30m UAE Lottery: Two players won Dh100,000 – did you hit a prize?

Several players took home rewards in Lucky Day Draw No. 260502 as the jackpot rolls over
Dubai: In the Dh30 million UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw on Saturday, multiple participants have won cash prizes, while the grand prize has remained up for grabs.
During Draw No. 260502, the winning numbers from the Days section were 10, 28, 16, 12, 31, and 4, while the Months section number was 8.
Moreover, three residents have each received Dh50,000 under the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.
The Lucky Chance IDs for these winners were DK8788626, AN1219589, and AV2005445.
The highly anticipated Dh30 million grand prize has not been bagged in this draw, along with the Dh5 million second prize. Both prizes will now roll over to the next draw.
Two residents have claimed the third prize in the Lucky Day category, taking home Dh100,000 each.
The Dh100,000 third prize is awarded to players who match five numbers from the ‘Days’ section plus the single ‘Month’ number.
“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners! What an amazing night it has been for each one of you,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.
Previously, Dubai-based South African expatriate Branden Tekram has walked away with the Dh5 million second prize.
"The next winning moment could be yours," added Khalaf.
The next UAE Lottery draw will take place on Wednesday, May 6, following its twice-weekly schedule, giving participants more opportunities to win exciting prizes.