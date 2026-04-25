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Dh30m UAE Lottery: Winning numbers announced – will the grand prize be yours?

Multiple participants win prizes in Lucky Day Draw No. 260425

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 260425
UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 260425

Dubai: In the Dh30 million UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Saturday, several lucky participants have taken home cash prizes.

For Draw No. 260425, the winning numbers from the Days section were 30, 10, 2, 20, 29, and 5, while the winning number from the Months section was 1.

Additionally, three residents were each awarded Dh50,000 under the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID cash prize category.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs for these three guaranteed winners were BQ4163531, BX4818391, and CN6427816.

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Next Draw on April 29

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners! What an amazing night it has been for each one of you,” said show host Diala Makki.

The next UAE Lottery draw will take place on Wednesday, April 29, following its updated twice-weekly schedule, giving participants even more opportunities to win big.

More details to follow.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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