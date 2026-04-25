Dh30m UAE Lottery: Winning numbers announced – will the grand prize be yours?

For Draw No. 260425, the winning numbers from the Days section were 30, 10, 2, 20, 29, and 5, while the winning number from the Months section was 1.

The next UAE Lottery draw will take place on Wednesday, April 29, following its updated twice-weekly schedule, giving participants even more opportunities to win big.

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners! What an amazing night it has been for each one of you,” said show host Diala Makki.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.