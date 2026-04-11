Dh30m UAE Lottery: Numbers out for latest draw – did you get lucky?

In Draw No. 260411, the winning numbers from the Days section were 26, 13, 18, 6, 4, and 11, while the Months section winning number was 11.

Dubai: In the Dh30 million UAE Lottery’s Lucky Day draw on Saturday, several participants have claimed cash rewards, though the grand prize remained unclaimed.

The Dh100,000 third prize is awarded to players who match five numbers from the ‘Days’ section plus the single ‘Month’ number. This category often produces several winners in each draw.

The much-awaited Dh30 million grand prize has not been claimed in this round together with the Dh5 million second prize. Both amounts will now roll over to the upcoming draw.

The next UAE Lottery draw will take place on Wednesday, April 15, as part of its updated twice-weekly schedule, doubling participants’ chances of winning big.

He added, "With the UAE Lottery, every ticket is a step closer to life-changing possibilities. Go ahead, dream big, and dare to imagine."

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Chance winners. What a way to celebrate your Saturday night and my Saturday night. So many incredible wins and life-changing moments right here at the UAE Lottery,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.