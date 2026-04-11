Dh30m UAE Lottery: Numbers out for latest draw – did you get lucky?

Multiple residents secure prizes in Lucky Day Draw No. 260411 as jackpot rolls over
Dubai: In the Dh30 million UAE Lottery’s Lucky Day draw on Saturday, several participants have claimed cash rewards, though the grand prize remained unclaimed.
In Draw No. 260411, the winning numbers from the Days section were 26, 13, 18, 6, 4, and 11, while the Months section winning number was 11.
Moreover, three residents have each received Dh50,000 under the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID cash prize category.
The Lucky Chance IDs for the three guaranteed winners were CC5356810, AP1415003, and BF3032893.
The much-awaited Dh30 million grand prize has not been claimed in this round together with the Dh5 million second prize. Both amounts will now roll over to the upcoming draw.
One resident has secured the third prize in the Lucky Day category, taking home Dh100,000.
The Dh100,000 third prize is awarded to players who match five numbers from the ‘Days’ section plus the single ‘Month’ number. This category often produces several winners in each draw.
“Congratulations to all our Lucky Chance winners. What a way to celebrate your Saturday night and my Saturday night. So many incredible wins and life-changing moments right here at the UAE Lottery,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.
He added, "With the UAE Lottery, every ticket is a step closer to life-changing possibilities. Go ahead, dream big, and dare to imagine."
The next UAE Lottery draw will take place on Wednesday, April 15, as part of its updated twice-weekly schedule, doubling participants’ chances of winning big.