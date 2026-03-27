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How UAE Lottery winners are changing lives by giving back

Winners across the UAE to use their prize money in creating positive change

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Ananth Perumalsamy
Ananth Perumalsamy
Facebook / The UAE Lottery

Dubai: Winning a major lottery prize is a life-changing moment and for some UAE-based winners, the excitement is followed by a deeper question of how this windfall can help others. 

In a reel that has been posted by The UAE Lottery, several winners have chosen to use their prize money not just for themselves, but to uplift communities and support those in need.

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Supporting education 

One winner is Ananth Perumalsamy from Tamil Nadu, India, who won Dh1 million. He has noted that education is at the heart of his plans.

“I plan to support students in my hometown who don’t have the means to continue their education. I want to use part of my winnings to help them,” said Perumalsamy.

For Perumalsamy, his win has become an opportunity to open doors for others, particularly in underserved communities.

Helping the vulnerable 

Another winner, Ahmed Kabeer, who is also from India, has mapped out his approach to the prize money, dividing it into three parts.

“The first will support people in need, the second will help care for orphaned children, and the third will be used to grow my business,” shared Kabeer.

His plan has showcased how winners are considering philanthropy and long-term financial stability rather than immediate spending.

A culture of generosity

Since its launch, The UAE Lottery has awarded over Dh175 million in prizes across the Emirates, creating not only moments of celebration but also encouraging a sense of responsibility and gratitude among winners.

This spirit of giving has been evident in October last year, when Anilkumar Bolla has bagged the Dh100 million grand prize. Alongside the win, he has expressed his commitment to charitable causes.

“I believe that donations will reach the people who really require the money. That gives me core happiness,” stated Bolla.

More chances to win and to give

Meanwhile, the excitement continues with the lottery’s “Lucky Day” weekly draw held every Saturday, offering a grand prize of Dh30 million, a second prize of Dh5 million, and three guaranteed winners of Dh100,000 each week through “Lucky Chance.” 

Additionally, players can participate through scratch cards and daily draws, providing multiple chances to win.

For many winners in the UAE, the real prize lies not just in what they gain, but in what they are able to give back.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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UAEThe UAE Lottery

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