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Dh30m UAE Lottery: Two lucky participants secure Dh100,000 each – check your numbers

Multiple participants win rewards in Lucky Day Draw No. 260513 as jackpot rolls over

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 260513
UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 260513

Dubai: In Wednesday’s Dh30 million UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw, several players have secured cash prizes, while the grand prize once again remained unclaimed.

During Draw No. 260513, the winning numbers from the Days section were 9, 25, 2, 16, 23, and 5, while the Months section number was 7.

Additionally, three residents have each walked away with Dh50,000 under the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were BE2946839, AT1839187, and AY2300136.

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Dh30m jackpot rolls over

The much-awaited Dh30 million grand prize has not been won in this draw, and the Dh5 million second prize also went unclaimed. Both prize amounts will now roll over to the next draw.

Two residents have claimed the third prize in the Lucky Day category, taking home Dh100,000 each.

The Dh100,000 third prize is awarded to players who match five numbers from the ‘Days’ section together with the single ‘Month’ number.

Next draw on May 16

“A very big congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners! It has been an amazing night for each one of us,” said show host Diala Makki.

The next UAE Lottery draw will be held on Saturday, May 16, as part of its twice-weekly schedule, giving participants double chances to win life-changing prizes.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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