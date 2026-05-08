‘I’m a millionaire in Dubai’: South African expat wins Dh5m in UAE Lottery, plans to invest in family’s future

Dubai-based father says prize money will be invested while he continues to work
Dubai: A routine morning email check has turned into a life-changing moment for a South African expatriate in Dubai after he discovered that he had won Dh5 million in the UAE Lottery’s Lucky Day draw.
39-year-old Branden Tekram has noted that he initially thought the email was informing him of a smaller prize.
“When I realised I had won the Dh5 million prize in the Lucky Day Draw, I was completely amazed. I went straight to my wife, who was getting our son ready for school, and just asked her to read the email. We sat there in a moment of pure disbelief,” Tekram told Gulf News.
After the good news sinked in, Tekram has shared a “heartfelt hug” with his wife and proceeded to his work as usual.
“It's still overwhelming and unbelievable. I don’t know how to explain it. I mean, I’m a millionaire in Dubai.”
Rather than making luxury purchases, Tekram has bared that the family decided to invest the full prize amount.
“Financial stability has always been a priority for us. We decided to invest the entire amount rather than acting on immediate impulses. This allows us to rest in comfort knowing our family’s future is secure,” explained Tekram.
Part of the money will go towards a project being developed by his wife, whose patent application recently cleared a legal phase in the UAE.
Moreover, the family has considered moving into a villa in the future so their son has more room to grow up. Despite the unexpected windfall, Tekram has stressed that they intend to approach every decision carefully.
“Nothing extravagant. We’re approaching everything in stages and staying grounded.”
For Tekram, the biggest impact of the win will be the opportunities it creates for his son.
“He has a slight speech delay, and now we can access better support systems and institutions for him,” said Tekram.
Additionally, he has praised the UAE’s education system for being inclusive and for helping children of different abilities learn together.
“Every father wants to make sure his children succeed in life. This win helps us provide more opportunities for our son.”
Asked if the Dh5 million win would change his career plans, Tekram has stressed that he has no intention of leaving his job.
“I’ve been with my company for 14 years. They are the ones who brought me to Dubai in 2023 and I am very dedicated to my role. Staying grounded and continuing my professional journey is the best way to manage this new chapter responsibly,” stated Tekram.
He has been participating in the UAE Lottery since learning about the country’s first regulated lottery launch.
Meanwhile, Tekram has highlighted that he often imagined winning and believed positive thinking played a role in his journey.
“It is important to always play responsibly and not let it consume you, that is where responsibility kicks in. Treat it as an exciting experience that can expand your opportunities when that day comes,” advised Tekram.
He has also recalled joking with his wife about what they would do if they ever won a major prize and often spoke openly about future plans.
“Seeing other people win gave me confidence and that belief helped me attract it into my life.”
Tekram’s win has added to the UAE Lottery’s growing winner portfolios, with more than Dh300 million in prizes awarded to over 340,000 winners across Lucky Day draws, scratch cards, and e-instants. Interested participants may get tickets at the UAE Lottery’s official website.
Lucky Day draws are held twice a week, every Wednesday and Saturday, featuring a grand prize of Dh30 million along with a Dh5 million second prize and three guaranteed Dh50,000 Lucky Chance prizes in each draw. The games are regulated by the UAE’s General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority.