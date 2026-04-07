UAE Lottery update: What to know about the new twice-weekly Lucky Day draws

Players to get more chances to win as flagship game moves to Wednesdays and Saturdays
Dubai: The UAE Lottery has announced a major update to its flagship Lucky Day game, introducing two draws every week in a move to give players more opportunities to win.
During its April 4 draw, show host Chadi Khalaf has mentioned that the UAE Lottery will now be held every Wednesday and Saturday, updating the earlier once a week programme.
Since its launch, the UAE Lottery has awarded over Dh175 million in prizes. With the revised schedule, players will now have two chances each week to win the Dh30 million grand prize, along with the Dh5 million second prize.
Moreover, each Lucky Day draw will now feature three guaranteed winners of Dh50,000. This paves way for more participants to walk away with cash prizes every week, adding to the overall appeal of the game.
Players will also benefit from the extended ticket sales timing. Entries will now close at 8pm, giving participants an additional hour to secure their tickets before the draw begins at 9.30pm.
Previously, ticket sales close at 7pm with the draw streamed live at 8.30pm.
Meanwhile, the entry fee has remained unchanged at Dh50, keeping the game accessible to a wide audience across the UAE.
The move has reflected the UAE Lottery’s efforts to enhance the player experience by offering greater flexibility and more frequent winning opportunities.
“This evolution reflects the UAE Lottery’s continued commitment to delivering better experiences, greater anticipation, and more rewarding moments to its growing community of players, all while keeping the same life-changing prizes,” read the statement.
All UAE Lottery games continue to be regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority, ensuring transparency and fairness in every draw.
Tickets for the upcoming Lucky Day draws are available on the official UAE Lottery website.