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UAE Lottery update: What to know about the new twice-weekly Lucky Day draws

Players to get more chances to win as flagship game moves to Wednesdays and Saturdays

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Get a chance to win the grand prize of Dh30 million twice a week
Get a chance to win the grand prize of Dh30 million twice a week
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Dubai: The UAE Lottery has announced a major update to its flagship Lucky Day game, introducing two draws every week in a move to give players more opportunities to win.

During its April 4 draw, show host Chadi Khalaf has mentioned that the UAE Lottery will now be held every Wednesday and Saturday, updating the earlier once a week programme. 

Since its launch, the UAE Lottery has awarded over Dh175 million in prizes. With the revised schedule, players will now have two chances each week to win the Dh30 million grand prize, along with the Dh5 million second prize.

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Guaranteed winners in every draw

Moreover, each Lucky Day draw will now feature three guaranteed winners of Dh50,000. This paves way for more participants to walk away with cash prizes every week, adding to the overall appeal of the game.

Players will also benefit from the extended ticket sales timing. Entries will now close at 8pm, giving participants an additional hour to secure their tickets before the draw begins at 9.30pm.

Previously, ticket sales close at 7pm with the draw streamed live at 8.30pm.

Meanwhile, the entry fee has remained unchanged at Dh50, keeping the game accessible to a wide audience across the UAE.

More chances to win big

The move has reflected the UAE Lottery’s efforts to enhance the player experience by offering greater flexibility and more frequent winning opportunities. 

“This evolution reflects the UAE Lottery’s continued commitment to delivering better experiences, greater anticipation, and more rewarding moments to its growing community of players, all while keeping the same life-changing prizes,” read the statement.

All UAE Lottery games continue to be regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority, ensuring transparency and fairness in every draw.

Tickets for the upcoming Lucky Day draws are available on the official UAE Lottery website.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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