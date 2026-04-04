Dh30m UAE Lottery: Winning numbers out with special announcement

Several residents secure prizes in Lucky Day Draw No. 260404 with draws now twice a week
Dubai: In the Dh30 million UAE Lottery’s Lucky Day draw on Saturday, a number of participants have taken home cash rewards, though the grand jackpot remained unclaimed.
In Draw No. 260404, the winning numbers from the Days section were 18, 26, 19, 30, 28, and 17, while the Months section revealed 11 as the winning number.
At the same time, three residents have each received Dh100,000 under the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.
The Lucky Chance IDs for the three winners were BT4481199, DG8352568, and CF5614626.
The much-awaited Dh30 million grand prize has not been claimed in this draw. The Dh5 million second prize has also went unawarded, with both amounts rolling over to the next round.
Two residents have secured the third prize in the Lucky Day category, joining the Lucky Chance ID winners, each taking home Dh100,000.
Altogether, five winners have bagged Dh100,000 each, including three from the Lucky Chance ID category.
“Congratulations to all our Lucky Chance winners. What a way to celebrate your Saturday night. So many incredible wins and life-changing moments right here at the UAE Lottery,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.
A special announcement has also been made, moving the UAE Lottery to two draws every week on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
"You'll get the chance to see us more often that means you will have the chance to win the Dh30 million grand prize and the Dh5 million second prize twice," explained Khalaf.
Moreover, ticket sales have also been extended to 8pm while the draw will be live at 9.30pm. Ticket prices remain at Dh50.
The next UAE Lottery draw is set for April 8, giving residents more opportunities to win big.