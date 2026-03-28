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Dh30m UAE Lottery: Results announced – see if you’ve won

Multiple residents secure prizes in Lucky Day Draw No. 260328 as jackpot carries forward

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 260328
UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 260328

Dubai: In the Dh30 million UAE Lottery's Lucky Day draw, several participants have claimed cash rewards, while the grand prize has remained unclaimed.

During Draw No. 260328 on Saturday, the winning numbers from the Days section were 8, 31, 19, 24, 16, and 26, while the winning number from the Months section was 11.

Additionally, three residents have each received Dh100,000 through the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.

The Lucky Chance IDs of the three guaranteed winners were AX2273977, BX4899826, and DI8569181.

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Dh30 million jackpot rolls over

The much-awaited Dh30 million grand prize has not been won in this round, together with the Dh5 million second prize. This means both amounts will be rolled over to the next draw.

Meanwhile, two participants have secured the third prize in the Lucky Day draw, joining the Lucky Chance ID winners, with each taking home Dh100,000.

Overall, five winners have bagged Dh100,000 each, including three from the Lucky Chance ID category.

Next draw on April 4

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Chance winners! What a way to celebrate your Saturday night. So many incredible wins and life-changing moments right here at the UAE Lottery,” said show host Diala Makki.

She added, "Every ticket is a step closer to life-changing possibilities. Go ahead, dream big, and dare to imagine."

The next UAE Lottery draw will take place on April 4, giving participants another opportunity to win big.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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