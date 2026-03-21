Dh30 million UAE Lottery: Winning numbers out – check if you’re a winner

Several residents win in Lucky Day Draw No. 260321 as grand prize rolls over
Dubai: In the Dh30 million UAE Lottery’s Lucky Day draw held on Saturday, participants saw multiple winners take home cash prizes, although the top jackpot has remained unclaimed.
During Draw No. 260321, the winning numbers from the Days section were 11, 19, 2, 25, 18, and 15, while the winning number from the Months section was 4.
Meanwhile, three residents have each won Dh100,000 under the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID cash prize category.
The Lucky Chance IDs of the three guaranteed winners were CH5864745, AB0089293, and BL3656129.
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The highly anticipated Dh30 million grand prize has not been won this time, along with the Dh5 million second prize, both of which will roll over to the next draw.
Moreover, there have been no winners in the Lucky Day third prize category in this round. Typically, several participants win the Dh100,000 third prize by matching five ‘Days’ numbers and one ‘Month’ number.
“Congratulations to all our Lucky Chance winners! What a way to celebrate your Saturday night. So many incredible wins and life-changing moments right here at the UAE Lottery,” said show host Diala Makki.
The next UAE Lottery draw is scheduled for March 28, offering another chance for residents to win big.