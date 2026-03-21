Dh30 million UAE Lottery: Winning numbers out – check if you’re a winner

During Draw No. 260321, the winning numbers from the Days section were 11, 19, 2, 25, 18, and 15, while the winning number from the Months section was 4.

Dubai: In the Dh30 million UAE Lottery’s Lucky Day draw held on Saturday, participants saw multiple winners take home cash prizes, although the top jackpot has remained unclaimed.

Moreover, there have been no winners in the Lucky Day third prize category in this round. Typically, several participants win the Dh100,000 third prize by matching five ‘Days’ numbers and one ‘Month’ number.

The highly anticipated Dh30 million grand prize has not been won this time, along with the Dh5 million second prize, both of which will roll over to the next draw.

The next UAE Lottery draw is scheduled for March 28, offering another chance for residents to win big.

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Chance winners! What a way to celebrate your Saturday night. So many incredible wins and life-changing moments right here at the UAE Lottery,” said show host Diala Makki.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.