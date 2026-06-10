GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dh30m UAE Lottery: Four winners celebrate Dh100,000 each – have you checked your numbers?

Several players walked away with cash prizes in Lucky Day Draw No. 260610

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 260610
UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 260610

Dubai: Multiple participants have celebrated wins in Wednesday’s Dh30 million UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw, with a range of cash prizes awarded across different categories.

In Draw No. 260610, the winning numbers selected from the Days section were 10, 21, 3, 17, 28, 30, while the winning number drawn from the Months section was 3.

In addition, three lucky residents have each secured Dh50,000 through the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were BC2742639, BP4033921, and BA2586538.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Dh30m jackpot rolls over

No winner emerged for the Dh30 million grand prize in this draw. The Dh5 million second prize has also went unclaimed, meaning both amounts will roll over to the upcoming draw.

Four fortunate participants have bagged the Lucky Day third prize, earning a cash reward of Dh100,000 each.

The Dh100,000 third prize goes to players who have successfully matched five ‘Days’ numbers and the single ‘Month’ number, a category that often sees multiple winners.

Next draw on June 13

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners! What an amazing night it has been for all of us,” said show host Diala Makki.

The next UAE Lottery draw has been set to take place on Saturday, June 13, in line with its twice-weekly schedule, giving players another opportunity to win major prizes.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
Related Topics:
The UAE Lottery

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Tayab Khan

Security guard, 4 friends win Dh30m UAE Lottery jackpot

3m read
UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 260606

Dh30m UAE Lottery: Check if your numbers won

2m read
UAE Lottery reveals full identity of Dh30m winner Tayab

UAE Lottery reveals full identity of Dh30m winner Tayab

2m read
UAE Lottery names first Dh30m grand prize winner on Eid

UAE Lottery names first Dh30m grand prize winner on Eid

3m read