Dh30m UAE Lottery: Four winners celebrate Dh100,000 each – have you checked your numbers?

Several players walked away with cash prizes in Lucky Day Draw No. 260610
Dubai: Multiple participants have celebrated wins in Wednesday’s Dh30 million UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw, with a range of cash prizes awarded across different categories.
In Draw No. 260610, the winning numbers selected from the Days section were 10, 21, 3, 17, 28, 30, while the winning number drawn from the Months section was 3.
In addition, three lucky residents have each secured Dh50,000 through the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.
The winning Lucky Chance IDs were BC2742639, BP4033921, and BA2586538.
No winner emerged for the Dh30 million grand prize in this draw. The Dh5 million second prize has also went unclaimed, meaning both amounts will roll over to the upcoming draw.
Four fortunate participants have bagged the Lucky Day third prize, earning a cash reward of Dh100,000 each.
The Dh100,000 third prize goes to players who have successfully matched five ‘Days’ numbers and the single ‘Month’ number, a category that often sees multiple winners.
“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners! What an amazing night it has been for all of us,” said show host Diala Makki.
The next UAE Lottery draw has been set to take place on Saturday, June 13, in line with its twice-weekly schedule, giving players another opportunity to win major prizes.