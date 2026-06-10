Dh30m UAE Lottery: Four winners celebrate Dh100,000 each – have you checked your numbers?

In Draw No. 260610, the winning numbers selected from the Days section were 10, 21, 3, 17, 28, 30, while the winning number drawn from the Months section was 3.

The Dh100,000 third prize goes to players who have successfully matched five ‘Days’ numbers and the single ‘Month’ number, a category that often sees multiple winners.

No winner emerged for the Dh30 million grand prize in this draw. The Dh5 million second prize has also went unclaimed, meaning both amounts will roll over to the upcoming draw.

The next UAE Lottery draw has been set to take place on Saturday, June 13, in line with its twice-weekly schedule, giving players another opportunity to win major prizes.

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners! What an amazing night it has been for all of us,” said show host Diala Makki.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.