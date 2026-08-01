Dh30m UAE Lottery: One lucky winner takes home Dh100,000 – did you win?

Lucky Day Draw No. 260801 rewards multiple participants with cash prizes
Dubai: A number of participants took home cash prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Saturday.
In Lucky Day Draw No. 260801, the winning numbers in the Days section were 14, 20, 1, 6, 22, 25, while the winning number in the Months section was 1.
Three participants have also won Dh50,000 each through the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.
The winning Lucky Chance IDs were BV4662400, DL8812832, and CP6677185.
No participant matched all the required numbers to claim either the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. As a result, both jackpots will roll over to the next draw.
One participant has won the Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category after matching five numbers in the Days section along with the one winning Months number.
“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight's draw. The excitement doesn't stop here,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.
The next UAE Lottery draw has been set for Wednesday, August 5, as part of the lottery's twice-weekly draws. Participants will once again get the chance to win the life-changing Dh30 million jackpot, in addition to several other cash prizes.