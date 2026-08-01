Dh30m UAE Lottery: One lucky winner takes home Dh100,000 – did you win?

In Lucky Day Draw No. 260801, the winning numbers in the Days section were 14, 20, 1, 6, 22, 25, while the winning number in the Months section was 1.

One participant has won the Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category after matching five numbers in the Days section along with the one winning Months number.

No participant matched all the required numbers to claim either the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. As a result, both jackpots will roll over to the next draw.

The next UAE Lottery draw has been set for Wednesday, August 5, as part of the lottery's twice-weekly draws. Participants will once again get the chance to win the life-changing Dh30 million jackpot, in addition to several other cash prizes.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.