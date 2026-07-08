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Dh30m UAE Lottery: Results revealed – check if your numbers have struck lucky

Several participants walk away with cash prizes in Lucky Day Draw No. 260708

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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UAE Lottery show host Chadi Khalaf during Lucky Day Draw No. 260708
UAE Lottery show host Chadi Khalaf during Lucky Day Draw No. 260708

Dubai: Multiple participants have secured cash rewards in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw conducted on Wednesday.

For Lucky Day Draw No. 260708, the winning numbers selected in the Days section were 15, 2, 28, 24, 23, 12, while the winning Months number was 1.

Three participants have also won Dh50,000 each through the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were CJ6024444, BJ3477820, and BB2628837.

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Dh30m jackpot rolls over

No participant matched the complete winning combination needed to claim the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize in this draw. As a result, both prizes will be carried forward to the upcoming draw.

Similarly, no participant secured the Dh100,000 Lucky Day third prize in this round. The prize is awarded to players who match five numbers from the Days section along with the one winning number from the Months section.

Next draw on July 11

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners! What an amazing night it has been for each one of you,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.

He added, "To our Dh30 million winner from last week's draw, congratulations! Once again, if you are eager to learn more about our latest grand prize winner, be sure to follow the UAE Lottery across all our platforms for more details coming soon."

The next UAE Lottery draw will take place on Saturday, July 11, continuing its twice-weekly schedule and giving participants another opportunity to win the Dh30 million jackpot along with several other cash prizes.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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