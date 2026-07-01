UAE Lottery kicks off July with second Dh30m jackpot winner

Lucky Day Draw No. 260701 rewards several participants with cash prizes
Dubai: One participant has kicked off July with a life-changing windfall, winning the Dh30 million grand prize in Wednesday's UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw.
In Lucky Day Draw No. 260701, the winning numbers in the Days section were 9, 1, 15, 20, 19, 25, while the winning number in the Months section was 6.
Three fortunate participants have also received Dh50,000 each under the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.
The winning Lucky Chance IDs were BX4872387, BV4695094, and BW743599.
One lucky player has secured the Dh30 million grand prize, while no individual has claimed Dh5 million second prize.
Additionally, two participants have bagged the Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category after matching five numbers in the Days section together with the one winning Months number.
“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners! What an amazing night it has been for each one of you and for us of course,” said show host Diala Makki.
The next UAE Lottery draw has been set for Saturday, July 4, as part of the lottery's twice-weekly draw schedule, giving participants another chance to compete for the Dh30 million jackpot and a variety of additional cash prizes.