UAE Lottery kicks off July with second Dh30m jackpot winner

In Lucky Day Draw No. 260701, the winning numbers in the Days section were 9, 1, 15, 20, 19, 25, while the winning number in the Months section was 6.

Additionally, two participants have bagged the Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category after matching five numbers in the Days section together with the one winning Months number.

One lucky player has secured the Dh30 million grand prize, while no individual has claimed Dh5 million second prize.

The next UAE Lottery draw has been set for Saturday, July 4, as part of the lottery's twice-weekly draw schedule, giving participants another chance to compete for the Dh30 million jackpot and a variety of additional cash prizes.

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners! What an amazing night it has been for each one of you and for us of course,” said show host Diala Makki.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.