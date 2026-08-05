Dh30m UAE Lottery: Winning numbers revealed – check the latest results

In Lucky Day Draw No. 260805, the winning numbers in the Days section were 8, 22, 13, 28, 25, 16, while the winning number in the Months section was 1.

Dubai: Several participants have walked away with cash prizes following the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw conducted on Wednesday.

The Dh100,000 Lucky Day third prize has also went unclaimed in this draw. The prize is awarded to participants who match five numbers in the Days section along with the winning Months number.

No participant matched the full set of numbers needed to win either the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. Both top prizes will therefore roll over to the next draw.

The next UAE Lottery draw will take place on Saturday, August 8, as part of the lottery's twice-weekly schedule. Participants will once again have the opportunity to compete for the Dh30 million jackpot, along with a range of other cash prizes.

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight's draw. Every draw brings a new opportunity to dream bigger,” said show host Diala Makki.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.