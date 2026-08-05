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Dh30m UAE Lottery: Winning numbers revealed – check the latest results

Lucky Day Draw No. 260805 awards cash prizes to several participants

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 260805
UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 260805

Dubai: Several participants have walked away with cash prizes following the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw conducted on Wednesday.

In Lucky Day Draw No. 260805, the winning numbers in the Days section were 8, 22, 13, 28, 25, 16, while the winning number in the Months section was 1.

Additionally, three participants have each secured Dh50,000 under the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category. 

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were CC5358243, DH8430744, and DC7935200.

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Dh30m jackpot rolls over

No participant matched the full set of numbers needed to win either the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. Both top prizes will therefore roll over to the next draw.

The Dh100,000 Lucky Day third prize has also went unclaimed in this draw. The prize is awarded to participants who match five numbers in the Days section along with the winning Months number.

Next draw on August 8

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight's draw. Every draw brings a new opportunity to dream bigger,” said show host Diala Makki.

The next UAE Lottery draw will take place on Saturday, August 8, as part of the lottery's twice-weekly schedule. Participants will once again have the opportunity to compete for the Dh30 million jackpot, along with a range of other cash prizes.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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