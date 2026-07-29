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Dh30m UAE Lottery: Two participants celebrate Dh100,000 each – see if luck is on your side

Lucky Day Draw No. 260729 rewards several participants with cash prizes

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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UAE Lottery show host Chadi Khalaf during Lucky Day Draw No. 260729
UAE Lottery show host Chadi Khalaf during Lucky Day Draw No. 260729

Dubai: A number of participants took home cash prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw conducted on Wednesday. 

In Lucky Day Draw No. 260729, the winning numbers in the Days section were 4, 10, 13, 31, 18, 11, while the winning number in the Months section was 7.

Three participants have also won Dh50,000 each in the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were BO3985092, BQ4199067, and DU9779036.

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Dh30m jackpot rolls over

No participant matched the full set of winning numbers needed to claim the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. As a result, both jackpots will roll over to the next draw.

Meanwhile, two participants have each won the Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category after matching five numbers in the Days section along with the one winning Months number.

Next draw on August 1

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight's draw,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.

The next UAE Lottery draw has been set for Saturday, August 1, as part of the lottery’s twice-weekly draw schedule. Participants will once again have the opportunity to win the life-changing Dh30 million jackpot, in addition to a variety of other cash prizes.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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