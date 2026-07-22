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Dh30m UAE Lottery: Three players take home Dh100,000 each – see if you made the list

Latest Lucky Day Draw No. 260722 rewards several participants with cash prizes

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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UAE Lottery show host Chadi Khalaf during Lucky Day Draw No. 260722
UAE Lottery show host Chadi Khalaf during Lucky Day Draw No. 260722

Dubai: A number of participants celebrated cash wins in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw conducted on Wednesday.

In Lucky Day Draw No. 260722, the winning numbers in the Days section were 26, 18, 9, 28, 4, 30, while the winning number in the Months section was 11.

Three fortunate participants have also received Dh50,000 each under the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were CJ6048935, CJ6083368, and BL3670728.

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Dh30m jackpot rolls over

No participant matched all the required numbers to claim either the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. As a result, both jackpots will roll over to the next draw.

Meanwhile, three participants have each claimed the Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category after matching five numbers in the Days section along with the one winning Months number.

Next draw on July 25

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight's draw,” said show host Chadi Khalaf. 

The next UAE Lottery draw has been set for Saturday, July 25, as part of the lottery's twice-weekly draw schedule. Participants will once again have the chance to compete for the Dh30 million jackpot, along with several other cash prizes.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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