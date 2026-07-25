Dh30m UAE Lottery: One participant bags Dh100,000 – check the winning numbers now

Lucky Day Draw No. 260725 awards cash prizes to multiple participants
Dubai: Several participants have walked away with cash prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Saturday.
In Lucky Day Draw No. 260725, the winning numbers in the Days section were 25, 20, 16, 9, 28, 27, while the winning number in the Months section was 6.
Three lucky participants have also secured Dh50,000 each through the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.
The winning Lucky Chance IDs were AR1606343, DQ9389025, and AX2268867.
No participant matched all the required numbers to win either the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. Both jackpots will therefore roll over to the next draw.
One participant has claimed the Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category after matching five numbers in the Days section together with the one winning Months number.
“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight's draw,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.
He added, "If tonight wasn't your lucky night, your next opportunity is just around the corner."
The next UAE Lottery draw will take place on Wednesday, July 29, continuing the lottery's twice-weekly schedule. Participants will once again have the chance to win the Dh30 million jackpot, along with a range of other cash prizes.