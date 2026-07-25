Dh30m UAE Lottery: One participant bags Dh100,000 – check the winning numbers now

In Lucky Day Draw No. 260725, the winning numbers in the Days section were 25, 20, 16, 9, 28, 27, while the winning number in the Months section was 6.

Dubai: Several participants have walked away with cash prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Saturday.

One participant has claimed the Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category after matching five numbers in the Days section together with the one winning Months number.

No participant matched all the required numbers to win either the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. Both jackpots will therefore roll over to the next draw.

The next UAE Lottery draw will take place on Wednesday, July 29, continuing the lottery's twice-weekly schedule. Participants will once again have the chance to win the Dh30 million jackpot, along with a range of other cash prizes.

He added, "If tonight wasn't your lucky night, your next opportunity is just around the corner."

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.