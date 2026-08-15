Kerala expat's friend picks the number that lands him a Dh100,000 Big Ticket win

The 44-year-old Keralite has been living in the UAE for 17 years
Dubai: For Saidalavi Kariodan Varichalil, a ticket picked at random by a friend has turned into a Dh 100,000 win in Big Ticket's Series 289.
The 44-year-old from Kerala in India has been living in the UAE for the past 17 years, where he works as a school watchman. He first heard about Big Ticket through friends and has been participating every month for the past four years as part of a group.
The win was made even more special by how it came about. The ticket had been randomly selected by his friend Anub, making the winning call a surprise for both of them and marking their first Big Ticket win together.
Saidalavi plans to send his share of the prize money to his family in India. True to his belief in keeping the hope alive, he has already purchased another ticket for the next draw.
Sharing a message with fellow participants, he said, "Keep hoping! Your day will come."
He was one of five winners in Series 289. Akhil Chandran R P and Sarath Sasidharan, also from Kerala, and Bangladeshi nationals Arifuzzaman Shuvo and Sabuj Md Delowar Munshi each won Dh100,000 in the same draw, bringing the total prize winnings to half a million dirhams.
With summer in full swing, Big Ticket is bringing more chances to win this August, with 26 winners set to take home cash prizes, luxury cars, and a chance to compete for up to Dh1 million with The Big Spin.
The month will kick off with a major prize on the line, as one winner will take home Dh 15 million during the live draw on 3 September. Five additional winners will each receive Dh100,000 on the same evening.
Four more winners will have the chance to win Dh 25,000 each throughout August, with one winner selected through each of Big Ticket's weekly E-draws, streamed live on Big Ticket's YouTube channel at 7:30 PM on the respective E-draw dates.
Every customer who purchases a Big Ticket during August is automatically entered for a chance to play The Big Spin, with three participants selected during the 3 September live draw to compete on 3 October for up to Dh 1 million in cash. The Dream Car promotion continues as well, with the Land Rover Defender winner announced on 3 September and the Nissan Patrol draw following on 3 October.