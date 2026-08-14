Kerala expat celebrates first Big Ticket win of Dh100,000

Randomly chosen number helps UAE-based Indian expat bag first Big Ticket prize
Dubai: A randomly chosen number has delivered a first-ever Big Ticket win for Akhil Chandran R P, who has taken home Dh 100,000 in the Series 289 consolation prize draw.
The 28-year-old from Kerala in India works in sales and customer service and has been living in the UAE for the past five years. He first heard about Big Ticket through word of mouth and has been participating every month for the past seven years alongside a group of friends.
This month, one of those friends purchased the ticket and selected the number entirely at random. When the winning call came through, Akhil was delighted to discover that the group had won.
He plans to put his share of the prize into savings, and is already looking forward to purchasing his ticket for next month's draw. For him, Big Ticket is an initiative that brings happiness and gives people the opportunity to share in a life-changing win when participating as a group.
Encouraging others to keep trying their luck, he said, "Always buy a ticket, you don't know when your luck will come. One day you will also get lucky like us."
Akhil was one of five winners in Series 289. Fellow Kerala natives Saidalavi Kariodan Varichalil and Sarath Sasidharan, along with Bangladeshi nationals Arifuzzaman Shuvo and Sabuj Md Delowar Munshi, each won Dh 100,000 in the same draw, bringing the total prize winnings to half a million dirhams.
With summer in full swing, Big Ticket is bringing more chances to win this August, with 26 winners set to take home cash prizes, luxury cars, and a chance to compete for up to Dh 1 million with The Big Spin.
The month will kick off with a major prize on the line, as one winner will take home Dh15 million during the live draw on 3 September. Five additional winners will each receive Dh100,000 on the same evening.
Four more winners will have the chance to win Dh 25,000 each throughout August, with one winner selected through each of Big Ticket's weekly E-draws, streamed live on Big Ticket's YouTube channel at 7:30 PM on the respective E-draw dates.
Every customer who purchases a Big Ticket during August is automatically entered for a chance to play The Big Spin, with three participants selected during the 3 September live draw to compete on 3 October for up to Dh 1 million in cash. The Dream Car promotion continues as well, with the Land Rover Defender winner announced on 3 September and the Nissan Patrol draw following on 3 October.