Big Ticket rewards five expats from India, Bangladesh with Dh5m in consolation prizes

The winners have noted that the prize money would help them achieve important personal goals, such as supporting family members back home, settling loans, and building future savings.

The latest winners have included long-time participants who stayed hopeful through years of monthly entries, as well as a first-time participant whose lucky ticket brought an unexpected windfall.

Dubai: Five expatriates from India and Bangladesh have received a major financial boost after winning Dh1 million each in Big Ticket’s Series 288, taking home a combined Dh5 million in consolation prizes.

“I was so happy and so surprised when I got the call,” recalled Siju.

He has been taking part every month for the past nine years with a group of 20 people.

The 40-year-old operations in-charge has been living in the UAE for 20 years and first discovered Big Ticket through its website and recommendations from friends.

For Kerala expat Upendran Siju, the Dh1 million prize has marked the reward for nearly a decade of participation.

“Keep trying. Just because you haven’t won now doesn’t mean you never will.”

With his family currently in India, Siju has planned to use his prize share to clear personal loans. The win has also strengthened his belief in continuing his participation and he already purchased his ticket for the next draw.

His winning ticket number has been selected in a way that "simply felt was lucky at the time." The win has been his first-ever Big Ticket success.

The 50-year-old oil and gas supervisor, who is also from Kerala, has entered the draws every month with a group of 27 people.

Another winner, Sivaprasad Raveendran, has spent 29 years residing in the UAE and has participated in Big Ticket for 12 years.

“Everybody should try it, every month. In the future, you might be the one who wins.”

Moreover, he has reaffirmed that he will continue to join Big Ticket and encouraged others to keep participating.

“I felt so happy. The prize will be split among our group, and with my share, I plan to support my family back home, especially my daughter, who is currently studying in Kerala,” exclaimed Raveendran.

After learning about Big Ticket through its website, he has decided to participate with five friends. While choosing his ticket, he has shuffled the numbers until he found a sequence that stood out.

The 32-year-old Kerala native works as an airport team leader and has been in the UAE with his family for four years.

For Akhil NB, the life-changing moment has come during his very first Big Ticket entry.

He has planned to invest his share of the prize money as future savings, while continuing to participate in upcoming draws.

“At first, I couldn’t believe it. I checked the Big Ticket website myself, and once I knew it was real, I was so happy,” shared NB.

The winners add to Big Ticket’s growing list of participants whose lives have changed through the draws.

On the other hand, Indian expat Lancy Paris has been another Dh1 million winner after his ticket number 434420 turned into a memorable prize.

Meanwhile, participants who purchase one Big Ticket during July will also enter The Big Spin. Three selected participants will compete on September 3 for a chance to win up to Dh1 million in cash.

Three weekly e-draws are also remaining, with four winners receiving Dh25,000 each. The weekly draws will be streamed live on the Big Ticket YouTube channel at 7.30pm.

The lucky winner will be announced during the live draw on August 3. On the same night, five additional winners will each receive Dh100,000 in consolation prizes.

Tickets are available through Big Ticket’s official website and retail locations across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.