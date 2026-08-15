Kerala expat wins Dh100,000 with Big Ticket after his mother and daughters pick the number

Big Ticket draw sees five winners share Dh500,000 in latest series
Dubai: Sarath Sasidharan has celebrated his first-ever Big Ticket win, taking home Dh 100,000 in Series 289, with a little help from the people closest to him.
The 33-year-old technician from Kerala in India has been living in the UAE since 2007. He first heard about Big Ticket through his colleagues and has been participating ever since, sometimes purchasing tickets individually and at other times as part of a group.
What makes this month's win particularly meaningful is who chose the ticket. His mother and daughters selected the winning number for him, giving the moment a personal significance that goes beyond the prize itself.
Sarath plans to put his share of the prize money towards his health, and looks forward to participating in future draws. For him, Big Ticket is an initiative that has helped many people dream again.
He shared a simple message with fellow participants: "Thank God and keep trying."
Sarath was one of five winners in Series 289. Akhil Chandran R P and Saidalavi Kariodan Varichalil, both from Kerala, and Bangladeshi nationals Arifuzzaman Shuvo and Sabuj Md Delowar Munshi each won Dh100,000 in the same draw, bringing the total prize winnings to half a million dirhams.
More chances to win this August
With summer in full swing, Big Ticket is bringing more chances to win this August, with 26 winners set to take home cash prizes, luxury cars, and a chance to compete for up to Dh 1 million with The Big Spin.
The month will kick off with a major prize on the line, as one winner will take home Dh 15 million during the live draw on 3 September. Five additional winners will each receive Dh 100,000 on the same evening.
Four more winners will have the chance to win Dh 25,000 each throughout August, with one winner selected through each of Big Ticket's weekly E-draws, streamed live on Big Ticket's YouTube channel at 7:30 PM on the respective E-draw dates.
Every customer who purchases a Big Ticket during August is automatically entered for a chance to play The Big Spin, with three participants selected during the 3 September live draw to compete on 3 October for up to Dh 1 million in cash. The Dream Car promotion continues as well, with the Land Rover Defender winner announced on 3 September and the Nissan Patrol draw following on 3 October.