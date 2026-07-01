Oman-based Kerala entrepreneur strikes Dh25,000 win in Big Ticket e-draw

Final June weekly e-draw sees Dh100,000 shared among winners
Dubai: For Kamaludeen Anvarsha, a 45-year-old Kerala entrepreneur based in Oman, an ordinary day turned memorable when a phone call delivered unexpected news, he has won Dh25,000 in the Big Ticket e-draw.
Anvarsha, who has been living in Oman for the past 24 years while his family remains in India, has been a regular participant in the draw for the last two years, trying his luck consistently.
“When I received the winning call, I was extremely happy,” recalled Anvarsha.
Unlike first-time players hoping for instant luck, Anvarsha’s win has come after years of steady participation. His persistence has paid off in the final weekly e-draw of June, which together distributed Dh100,000 in prizes.
For him, the win is not just about the money, but also about timing and relief amid financial responsibilities.
Anvarsha has noted that he plans to use the Dh25,000 prize to settle some of his outstanding debts, offering a timely financial boost.
Despite the win, he is not stepping away from the excitement by confirming that he will continue to participate in Big Ticket.
As June draws conclude on a high note, the campaign has now shifted into a bigger phase in July, featuring fresh promotions and continued weekly rewards.
The spotlight is already on the upcoming live draw on August 3, where one lucky participant will take home a massive Dh20 million grand prize.
In addition, five consolation winners have been set to each receive Dh100,000, keeping hopes alive for multiple participants.