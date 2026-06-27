Kerala rigger in Saudi Arabia celebrates Dh25,000 Big Ticket win with group of 10 friends

He and his friends plan to continue chasing Big Ticket's Dh25 million jackpot
Dubai: For Jayakrishnan Kannan, a 31-year-old rigger from Kerala working in Saudi Arabia, buying a Big Ticket has become a shared tradition with friends. This week, that tradition has paid off when their group won Dh25,000 in Big Ticket's third weekly e-draw for June.
Kannan has been one of four winners from India to receive Dh25,000 each in the latest weekly e-draw, with his story standing out as one of friendship, persistence, and shared hopes.
Kannan has been living in Saudi Arabia for the past four years while his family remains in Kerala.
He has first heard about Big Ticket through friends and later came across it in a newspaper. About a year ago, he has decided to join a group of 10 friends in buying tickets together, pooling their money for every entry.
Their latest purchase, ticket number 039254, has turned out to be the lucky one.
Kannan has shared that receiving the phone call informing him of the win was pure happiness, not just for him but for everyone in the group. He has described it as a “truly joyful moment.”
The friends will split the Dh25,000 prize equally among themselves, and despite the win, they have no plans to stop participating.
Instead, the group has intended to continue buying Big Ticket entries together in the hope that one day they could land an even bigger prize.
While the weekly e-draws continue to reward participants throughout the month, bigger opportunities are still to come.
The live draw on July 3 will see one lucky participant walk away with the Dh25 million grand prize.
In addition, five participants will each receive Dh1 million as consolation prizes, giving more players the chance to become millionaires this summer.
For Kannan and his friends, their latest win is a welcome boost and another reason to keep believing that their next phone call could be worth millions.