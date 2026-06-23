Dubai-based Indian expat wins Dh25,000 with birthday-inspired Big Ticket number

Family tradition of choosing birthday dates finally paid off with a winning ticket
Dubai: A Dubai-based Indian expatriate has won Dh25,000 in Big Ticket's second weekly e-draw for June after a personal tradition of selecting family birthday dates helped bring him luck.
Vijay Menezes, a 50-year-old banking professional from Mangalore, India, has been among four winners who each received Dh25,000 in the latest weekly draw.
A long-time resident of Dubai, Menezes has lived in the emirate with his family since 1998 and currently works at Dubai Islamic Bank.
Menezes has first discovered Big Ticket through social media and began participating three years ago. Since then, he has made it a habit to buy tickets regularly.
What makes his ticket selection process different has been a personal ritual of always including a family member's birthday date in the ticket number.
This time, the lucky number has turned out to be 12, his own birth date.
Menezes has shared that he had a feeling about the reason behind the call when Big Ticket host Richard phoned him with the news.
“Richard called me and I already had an idea of what it was about from what I had seen online. It was a really nice feeling, I was genuinely excited to receive this,” recalled Menezes.
The win marked a memorable moment for the Dubai resident, who has been trying his luck consistently for several years.
The Dh25,000 prize has arrived “at just the right time” for Menezes and his family. He has planned to use the money towards a family holiday scheduled for August, helping cover travel expenses and making the trip even more special.
Reflecting on his experience, Menezes has encouraged other participants not to give up on their hopes of winning.
“Do not lose hope. Someday you will get what you want. Some people give up too soon, but stay positive and keep trying,” advised Menezes.
Big Ticket's second weekly e-draw for June has rewarded four winners from India and Bangladesh, receiving Dh25,000 each.
Two more weekly e-draws has remained this month, with four winners set to receive Dh25,000 in each draw.
The weekly e-draws are streamed live on the Big Ticket YouTube channel at 11am.