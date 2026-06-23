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'Trust the process': Bangladeshi photographer celebrates Dh25,000 Big Ticket win

He plans to invest the prize money and continue trying his luck

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Mohammed Nasim
Mohammed Nasim
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Dubai: For Mohammed Nasim, a Bangladeshi photographer who has called the UAE home since 2007, persistence has finally paid off.

The long-time Big Ticket participant is among four winners of the second weekly e-draw for June, taking home a cash prize of Dh25,000. His message to others hoping for a similar stroke of luck is simply to “trust the process.”

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Years of participation rewarded

Nasim, whose family lives in Bangladesh, has been purchasing Big Ticket entries regularly for years. Unlike many participants who buy tickets as part of a group, he has always taken part independently.

He purchased his ticket in-store, with ticket number 288-04229, and has been announced as one of the winning entries in the latest weekly e-draw.

Speaking after learning of his win, Nasim has described the experience as both “exciting and rewarding.”

Plans to grow the winnings

While some winners dream of spending their prize immediately, Nasim has a more practical plan in mind.

“I plan to invest the money and grow it further,” shared Nasim.

The photographer has also reaffirmed that he will continue to join Big Ticket, reinforced by his latest success.

“I also intend to continue participating in Big Ticket and would encourage others to take a chance and trust the process.”

Dh25m grand prize awaits

Nasim has been one of four winners from India and Bangladesh selected in Big Ticket's second weekly e-draw of June. Each winner has received Dh25,000.

The excitement has been set to continue, with Big Ticket's live draw scheduled for July 3. One lucky participant will walk away with the grand prize of Dh25 million.

In addition, five winners will each receive Dh1 million as consolation prizes, creating multiple chances for participants to become millionaires this summer.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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