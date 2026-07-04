Indian housewife's Dh25m Big Ticket win to fund family home, daughter's dream trip

Four years of patience paid off with plans to buy a home, visit Disneyland, secure future
Dubai: For four years, a family in India held on to the hope that one Big Ticket entry could change their lives.
That moment has finally arrived on July 3, when Kanika Arora, a 43-year-old housewife, won the Dh25 million grand prize in Big Ticket's live series 288 in Abu Dhabi.
Speaking to Gulf News, Arora has shared that the winning ticket was the result of years of persistence by her husband, who had been participating for the past four years.
Arora lives in New Delhi with her husband, their five-year-old daughter, and her mother-in-law. Her husband has initially entered the draws in his own name before recently deciding to purchase tickets using her name and details instead.
The family has first come across Big Ticket through YouTube videos and Instagram reels.
“The content was always very exciting and tempting, but at the same time, there was always an underlying sense of risk involved,” Arora told Gulf News.
Despite the uncertainty, they have continued trying their luck, never knowing if their next ticket could be the one.
The family's plans for the prize money have been simple but deeply meaningful. The first priority is buying a new home, something Arora has noted that she and her husband have long wanted for their family.
Their second dream has been all about their daughter. The five-year-old has always wanted to visit Disneyland, and Arora has bared that the family is excited to finally make that dream a reality.
“I want to take her there so she can truly enjoy the experience,” exclaimed Arora.
The remaining money will be set aside to secure the family's future through savings and investments, with a focus on their daughter's education and long-term financial stability.
Meanwhile, Arora has a message for others hoping for a similar stroke of luck.
“I would like to advise everyone to have patience. This is purely based on luck and on how patient you are. Believe in yourself and in God, and ultimately, things will turn out well in your favour,” stated Arora.
For her and the rest of the family, four years of waiting have turned into a life-changing moment, one that will help them build a home, create cherished memories with their daughter, and plan for a more secure future.
Following the latest draw, Big Ticket has launched its new promotion, with a Dh20 million grand prize up for grabs.
Participants will also have the chance to win two luxury vehicles, a Maserati Grecale, which will be drawn on August 3, and a Land Rover Defender, to be awarded on September 3.