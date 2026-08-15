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Bangladeshi expat takes home Dh100,000 with a single Big Ticket entry

Big Ticket offers more chances this summer with cash, cars and The Big Spin

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Big Ticket hosts Richard and Bouchra.
Big Ticket hosts Richard and Bouchra.
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Dubai: A casual entry has led to an unexpected moment for Sabuj Md Delowar Munshi, who has won Dh100,000 in Big Ticket's Series 289 consolation prize draw.

The 32-year-old from Bangladesh has been living in the UAE for the past seven and a half years. He first discovered Big Ticket through social media and has been participating for the past four years.

He was delighted to receive the winning call and discover that his latest entry had brought him his first-ever Big Ticket win. With his prize, he plans to put the money towards his daily expenses and to support his life in the UAE.

For Sabuj, Big Ticket is a good initiative that gives participants the opportunity to dream of a life-changing win. His story is a reminder that sometimes, an entry made casually can lead to a moment that changes everything.

He was one of five winners in Series 289. Fellow Bangladeshi national Arifuzzaman Shuvo, along with Akhil Chandran R P, Saidalavi Kariodan Varichalil and Sarath Sasidharan from Kerala in India, each won Dh100,000 in the same draw, bringing the total prize winnings to half a million dirhams.

More chances to win this August

With summer in full swing, Big Ticket is bringing more chances to win this August, with 26 winners set to take home cash prizes, luxury cars, and a chance to compete for up to Dh 1 million with The Big Spin.

The month will kick off with a major prize on the line, as one winner will take home Dh15 million during the live draw on 3 September. Five additional winners will each receive Dh 100,000 on the same evening.

Four more winners will have the chance to win Dh 25,000 each throughout August, with one winner selected through each of Big Ticket's weekly E-draws, streamed live on Big Ticket's YouTube channel at 7:30 PM on the respective E-draw dates.

Every customer who purchases a Big Ticket during August is automatically entered for a chance to play The Big Spin, with three participants selected during the 3 September live draw to compete on 3 October for up to Dh 1 million in cash. The Dream Car promotion continues as well, with the Land Rover Defender winner announced on 3 September and the Nissan Patrol draw following on 3 October.

Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at retail locations across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

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