Bangladeshi expat in Ajman wins Dh100,000 Big Ticket prize after two years of trying

Group of friends’ monthly Big Ticket buys finally pay off in Dh100,000 win
Dubai: After two years of trying his luck, After two years of trying his luck, Arifuzzaman Shuvo has become one of Big Ticket's newest winners, taking home Dh100,000 in the Series 289 consolation prize draw.
The 38-year-old manager from Bangladesh has called Ajman home for the past 17 years, living and working in the UAE while his family remains back home. Every month, almost without fail, he has purchased a ticket as part of a group of 10 friends, a routine that finally paid off this series.
"I was speechless and very happy when I got the winning call," he shared. "I still can't believe it, but I'm very happy to have won."
Arifuzzaman has no immediate plans for the prize money. His priority is to save the winnings for the future and to keep participating in Big Ticket, in the hope of making more dreams possible.
Sharing a message of encouragement with fellow participants, he said, "Everyone needs to buy Big Ticket because it provides hope for the future. Thank you to the Big Ticket team."
His win was one of five in Series 289. Alongside him, Akhil Chandran R P, Saidalavi Kariodan Varichalil and Sarath Sasidharan, all from Kerala in India, and fellow Bangladeshi national Sabuj Md Delowar Munshi each took home Dh100,000, bringing the total prize winnings for the series to half a million dirhams.
With summer in full swing, Big Ticket is bringing more chances to win this August, with 26 winners set to take home cash prizes, luxury cars, and a chance to compete for up to Dh 1 million with The Big Spin.
The month will kick off with a major prize on the line, as one winner will take home Dh 15 million during the live draw on 3 September. Five additional winners will each receive Dh 100,000 on the same evening.
Four more winners will have the chance to win Dh 25,000 each throughout August, with one winner selected through each of Big Ticket's weekly E-draws, streamed live on Big Ticket's YouTube channel at 7:30 PM on the respective E-draw dates.
Every customer who purchases a Big Ticket during August is automatically entered for a chance to play The Big Spin, with three participants selected during the 3 September live draw to compete on 3 October for up to Dh 1 million in cash. The Dream Car promotion continues as well, with the Land Rover Defender winner announced on 3 September and the Nissan Patrol draw following on 3 October.
Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at retail locations across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.