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Filipino expat in UAE wins Dh20 million Abu Dhabi Big Ticket grand prize

Dubai resident announced as UAE's latest multi-millionaire during live draw of Series 289

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Last month's winner Kanika Arora chooses the winning ticket of this month as show host Richard assists her.
Last month's winner Kanika Arora chooses the winning ticket of this month as show host Richard assists her.
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Abu Dhabi: A Filipino expat became the latest multi-millionaire in the UAE by bagging the Dh20 million grand prize in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket's draw on Monday.

Dubai resident Reynaldo Herboso was announced as the winner after the ticket number 267822 was selected during the live draw of Series 289.

He bought his lucky ticket on July 13.

Kanika Arora from Delhi, India, who won Dh25 million grand prize last month, chose the winning ticket of this month.

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When the show's hosts Richard and Bouchra Yamani called him live from the studio, Reynaldo first sought a minute to answer them.

As Richard broke the news, Reynaldo sounded spellbound. “I win? Really? Thank you, thank you…Really?” These were his first words.

He was also heard sharing the news to someone immediately. “I won Dh20 million finally,” he said.

15 years of trying

Reynaldo confirmed that his patience finally paid off as he had been buying Big Ticket for 15 years.

“15 years continuously I have been buying the ticket,” he said.

The win couldn’t have come at a better time as Reynaldo is all set for flying home for his vacation.

“I am in Jebel Ali…I finished my work now…Also this coming Friday, I am going for vacation,” he said excitedly.

10 friends become winners

However, Reynaldo is not the sole winner of the grand prize. He will share the prize money with a group of 10 people who bought the ticket together, he said.

That makes his prize money Dh2 million.

“I will tell all my friends who are sharing [the prize money]. They will be very happy,” he said.

Other winners

Five other participants each won Dh100,000 consolation prizes.

Two other participants, who played the Big Spin game live, won Dh100,000 each while a third one bagged Dh250,000.

Another lucky winner won a luxury performance SUV.

Dear Big Ticket-Season 4

Richard and Bouchra also announced the launch of the Dear Big Ticket-Season 4.

“If you have a wish, you can send it to us,” they said.

UAE residents above the age of 18 can submit their wishes in one of the five categories by August 23.

The wish categories include housing and accommodation, education, health and well-being, family reunion, business and entrepreneurship. 

Related Topics:
UAEBig Ticket

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