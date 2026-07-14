Abu Dhabi Big Ticket's Dh100,000 winners include car garage worker from Bangladesh

Big Ticket reveals 4 winners of July's first weekly e-draw. Find out their stories here
Abu Dhabi: A car garage worker from Bangladesh is among four expats who have shared Dh100,000 in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket's first weekly e-draw of July, each taking home Dh25,000.
The winners, from Bangladesh and Armenia, have described the moment as a mix of shock, joy and t hope, in stories that capture the thrill of participants who see their dreams begin to take shape.
Md Shafikul Islam, 33, works in a car garage and has been living in the UAE for the past 16 years. He first heard about Big Ticket through the news and recommendations from friends. After buying his first ticket a few years ago, he took a break before returning two years ago and has been participating every month since then as part of a group.
Recalling the winning moment, Shafikul shared, "I was extremely happy when I received the call. This is my first time winning, and it came as a complete surprise." He added that the winning ticket had been selected at random alongside one of his friends, making the experience even more memorable after years of trying his luck.
Speaking about his plans, Shafikul said the group will split the prize and decide together how to use the winnings. While he has not yet made any specific plans for his share, he confirmed he will keep taking part in future Big Ticket draws, encouraging others to keep trying, adding, "Inshallah, you will also win."
However, he did not provide his photo for publication.
Another winner, Mohammed Amdad Ullah, 46, is also a Bangladeshi expat living in the UAE for the past 16 years.
A business owner who had previously lived in Ajman and now resides in Dubai, he has been buying Big Ticket entries from the Al Ain store every month for nearly two years, alongside two friends who are also his business partners.
Speaking about his journey, Ullah shared, "When selecting my ticket, I always wanted the first number to be zero, so that's how I chose this winning ticket." Reflecting on the winning moment, he added, "I'm super happy. For me, it's not just about winning the money, it's about the hope that Big Ticket gives people. That's what makes it so special."
Ullah shared that he and his business partners plan to invest the cash prize back into their business. He also revealed that he has already bought his next Big Ticket entry, with his sights firmly set on the grand prize. Encouraging others to stay hopeful, he added that he intends to keep taking part, saying he will always keep trying his luck with Big Ticket.
There was one more winner from Bangladesh this week. Mohammad Harunur Rashid Jalal was thrilled to discover that his Big Ticket purchase had turned into a winning one. He bought his ticket in-store, ticket number 083279, and was overjoyed when he received the news.
Raphael Topalian, 59, originally from Armenia and born in Lebanon, has been living in the UAE for the past 26 years. While his siblings and mother are based in the UAE, the rest of his family lives abroad. He has taken part in Big Ticket for many years, taking a one-year break before recently resuming his ticket purchases. This marks his first-ever Big Ticket win.
Raphael shared, "When I opened the Big Ticket website, the first ticket number that caught my eye was the one I selected. Usually, I take my time and go through the different numbers before making a choice, but this time I simply trusted my instinct."
He added, "I was so surprised that I didn't have any words for Richard when he called. It was the first time in my life that I had ever won something like this. My family and I were so happy, we were jumping with excitement."
Speaking about his plans, Raphael shared that he intends to use part of the prize to support his family, with a portion set aside for his daughter. Looking ahead, he hopes to one day win the Big Ticket grand prize. Encouraging others to stay hopeful, he added, "Keep believing. I lost hope for a while but started again, and that day luck was on my side. Whenever I saw previous winners, I never felt jealous or disappointed, I was always happy for them. I believe it's important to have that mindset because one day, your turn will come."