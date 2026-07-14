Abu Dhabi Big Ticket's Dh100,000 winners include car garage worker from Bangladesh

Speaking about his plans, Raphael shared that he intends to use part of the prize to support his family, with a portion set aside for his daughter. Looking ahead, he hopes to one day win the Big Ticket grand prize. Encouraging others to stay hopeful, he added, "Keep believing. I lost hope for a while but started again, and that day luck was on my side. Whenever I saw previous winners, I never felt jealous or disappointed, I was always happy for them. I believe it's important to have that mindset because one day, your turn will come."