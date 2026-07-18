Dh30m UAE Lottery: Two players walk away with Dh100,000 – check the winning numbers

In Lucky Day Draw No. 260718, the winning numbers in the Days section were 13, 8, 10, 30, 31, 22, while the winning number in the Months section was 2.

Dubai: Several participants have walked away with cash prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Saturday.

Meanwhile, two lucky participants have each won the Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category after matching five numbers in the Days section along with the one winning Months number.

No participant matched the full set of winning numbers required to claim either the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. Consequently, both top jackpots will carry over to the next draw.

The next UAE Lottery draw will take place on Wednesday, July 22, continuing the lottery's twice-weekly schedule and offering participants another opportunity to compete for the Dh30 million jackpot, along with a range of other cash prizes.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.