Dh30m UAE Lottery: Two players walk away with Dh100,000 – check the winning numbers

Lucky Day Draw No. 260718 awards cash prizes to multiple participants
Dubai: Several participants have walked away with cash prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Saturday.
In Lucky Day Draw No. 260718, the winning numbers in the Days section were 13, 8, 10, 30, 31, 22, while the winning number in the Months section was 2.
Three lucky participants have also secured Dh50,000 each through the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.
The winning Lucky Chance IDs were CD5467064, CS6980871, and CZ7657185.
No participant matched the full set of winning numbers required to claim either the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize. Consequently, both top jackpots will carry over to the next draw.
Meanwhile, two lucky participants have each won the Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category after matching five numbers in the Days section along with the one winning Months number.
“What a night of winning moments! Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners for tonight's draw,” said show host Diala Makki.
The next UAE Lottery draw will take place on Wednesday, July 22, continuing the lottery's twice-weekly schedule and offering participants another opportunity to compete for the Dh30 million jackpot, along with a range of other cash prizes.