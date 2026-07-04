Dh30m UAE Lottery: One wins Dh100,000 – did you check your ticket?

In Lucky Day Draw No. 260704, the winning numbers in the Days section were 18, 28, 14, 20, 2, 22, while the winning number in the Months section was 4.

Dubai: Several participants have walked away with cash wins in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Saturday.

Meanwhile, one participant has claimed the Dh100,000 Lucky Day third prize in this round. This prize is awarded to players who match five numbers from the Days section along with the single winning Months number.

Last Wednesday, one player has hit the jackpot, partially revealed as Sunilku**S**. This time, no participant matched the full winning combination required to claim either the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize, meaning both prizes will roll over to the next draw.

The next UAE Lottery draw has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 8, continuing its twice-weekly format and offering another chance for participants to win the Dh30 million grand prize along with a range of additional cash prizes.

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners! What an amazing night it has been for each one of you,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.