Dh30m UAE Lottery: One wins Dh100,000 – did you check your ticket?

Lucky Day Draw No. 260704 rewards several participants with cash prizes
Dubai: Several participants have walked away with cash wins in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Saturday.
In Lucky Day Draw No. 260704, the winning numbers in the Days section were 18, 28, 14, 20, 2, 22, while the winning number in the Months section was 4.
Three lucky participants have also secured Dh50,000 each under the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.
The winning Lucky Chance IDs were BW4799709, DJ8622447, and AP1426983.
Last Wednesday, one player has hit the jackpot, partially revealed as Sunilku**S**. This time, no participant matched the full winning combination required to claim either the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize, meaning both prizes will roll over to the next draw.
Meanwhile, one participant has claimed the Dh100,000 Lucky Day third prize in this round. This prize is awarded to players who match five numbers from the Days section along with the single winning Months number.
“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners! What an amazing night it has been for each one of you,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.
The next UAE Lottery draw has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 8, continuing its twice-weekly format and offering another chance for participants to win the Dh30 million grand prize along with a range of additional cash prizes.