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Dh30m UAE Lottery: Three winners walk away with Dh100,000 each – did you make it?

Multiple winners take home cash rewards in Lucky Day Draw No. 260624

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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UAE Lottery show host Chadi Khalaf during Lucky Day Draw No. 260624
UAE Lottery show host Chadi Khalaf during Lucky Day Draw No. 260624

Dubai: The latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw, held on Wednesday, has seen several participants win cash prizes.

In Draw No. 260624, the winning numbers from the Days section were 1, 13, 20, 18, 19, 27, while the winning number from the Months section was 7.

Three fortunate players have also walked away with Dh50,000 each through the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category. 

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were DE8188328, DK8766082, and DN9072371.

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Dh30m jackpot rolls over

No participant matched the numbers required to claim the Dh30 million grand prize or the Dh5 million second prize, meaning both jackpots will roll over to the next draw.

Three players have each bagged the Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day category. This prize is awarded to participants who have matched five numbers from the Days section and the one Months number.

Next draw on June 27

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners! What an amazing night it has been for each one of you,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.

The next UAE Lottery draw will take place on Saturday, June 27, as part of its twice-weekly schedule, offering players another chance to compete for life-changing prizes and other cash rewards.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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