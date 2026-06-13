Dh30m UAE Lottery: Single winner bags Dh100,000 – see if your numbers matched

Several participants take home prizes in Lucky Day Draw No. 260613
Dubai: In Saturday’s Dh30 million UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw, multiple participants have walked away with cash rewards across different categories.
For Draw No. 260613, the winning numbers in the Days section were 7, 23, 16, 15, 30, 18, while the Months section number drawn was 6.
In addition, three players have each received Dh50,000 as part of the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.
The winning Lucky Chance IDs were DU9749200, CF5652203, and CW7339554.
The Dh30 million grand prize has went unclaimed in this draw, along with the Dh5 million second prize. Both amounts will now roll over into the next draw.
Meanwhile, one player has claimed the third prize in the Lucky Day category, taking home Dh100,000.
The third prize is awarded to participants matching five ‘Days’ numbers together with the single ‘Months’ number, a combination that often produces multiple winners per draw.
“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners! What an amazing night it has been for each one of you,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.
The next UAE Lottery draw has been set for Wednesday, June 17, maintaining its twice-weekly schedule and giving participants another opportunity to win significant prizes.