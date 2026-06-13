Dh30m UAE Lottery: Single winner bags Dh100,000 – see if your numbers matched

In addition, three players have each received Dh50,000 as part of the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.

For Draw No. 260613, the winning numbers in the Days section were 7, 23, 16, 15, 30, 18, while the Months section number drawn was 6.

The third prize is awarded to participants matching five ‘Days’ numbers together with the single ‘Months’ number, a combination that often produces multiple winners per draw.

Meanwhile, one player has claimed the third prize in the Lucky Day category, taking home Dh100,000.

The Dh30 million grand prize has went unclaimed in this draw, along with the Dh5 million second prize. Both amounts will now roll over into the next draw.

The next UAE Lottery draw has been set for Wednesday, June 17, maintaining its twice-weekly schedule and giving participants another opportunity to win significant prizes.

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners! What an amazing night it has been for each one of you,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.