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UAE Lottery reveals first name of Dh5 million winner who missed Dh30 million by one number

Peek into Dh100,000 and Dh50,000 prize winners’ names also as Dh30m jackpot rolls over

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Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
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UAE Lottery reveals first name of Dh5 million winner who missed Dh30 million by one number
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Dubai:  The UAE Lottery has revealed the first name of its latest Dh5 million winner who grabbed the second prize on Saturday, August 15.

As per the lottery's routine practice, only the winner's first name and the initial of the surname have been revealed on its official website, with the full identity kept under wraps for now.

The lucky UAE resident, who struck gold in the draw number 260815, has been identified as Zenn G**.

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Third such winner

Other details of the latest millionaire will be released later.

This is the third time a participant has scooped the Dh5 million second prize since the lottery switched to twice-weekly draws under its revamped prize structure.

It offers Dh30 million as the grand prize and Dh5 million as the second prize.

In Lucky Day Draw No. 260815, the winning numbers in the Days section were announced as 18, 9, 5, 27, 21 and 3, while the winning number in the Months section was 10.

To win the second prize, players must match all six winning numbers in the Days section of the draw.

Had the latest winner's ticket also matched the winning number in the Months category, 10, the participant would have hit the jackpot and walked away with the Dh30 million grand prize instead.

Dh100,000 and Dh50,000 winners

Three other participants walked away with Dh100,000 each after winning the third prize. Their partial names have also been revealed on the website as Harihar**S**, Narasin**M** and Xavier**C**.

Three more players won Dh50,000 each under the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category. They have been identified as Jithu T**, Ashly P**S** and Sikanda**A**.

A total of 82 participants won Dh1,000 each, while as many as 5,390 players won Dh100 each. Overall, 5,479 participants won prizes in the latest draw.

"Huge congratulations to everyone celebrating tonight," said show host Chadi Khalaf.

Announcing the second prize win on social media, the UAE Lottery posted.

“A New Big Winner of AED 5,000,000! Congratulations to all the winners of today’s Lucky Day Draw #260815 — and welcome to the newest member of our Millionaires Club!”

Past Dh5m winners

Zenn G** is only the third person to win the Dh5 million second prize since the new format began.

The previous two winners were Indian expat Murugananth Govinthan, who won in February 2026, and South African expat Branden Tekram, who won in April 2026.

Jackpot rolls over

No participant matched the complete set of numbers required to win the Dh30 million grand prize, meaning the top prize will roll over to the next draw.

The Dh30 million jackpot was claimed twice so far. Tayab Khan, an expat from Nepal, won it on an Eid Al Adha day, May 27, 2026, while Sunil Kumar Sadasivan won it on July 1, 2026.

Before the prize pool was restructured, Anilkumar Bolla, a 29-year-old Indian resident of Abu Dhabi, had won the only Dh100 million jackpot ever offered by the UAE Lottery, on October 18, 2025.

The jackpot was subsequently cut to Dh30 million in December 2025 after changes to the prize structure.

The next draw will take place on Wednesday, August 19.

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UAEThe UAE Lottery

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