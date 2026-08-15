Dh30 million UAE Lottery reveals Dh5 million winner

3 win Dh100,000 each in Lucky Day Draw 260815; check winning numbers to see if you won
Dubai: A lucky UAE resident has won the Dh5 million second prize in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Saturday, August 15.
This marks the third time a participant has won the second prize since the lottery format was changed to twice-weekly draws, with a new prize pool of Dh30 million as the grand prize and Dh5 million as the second prize.
To win the second prize, participants have to match all six winning numbers in the Days section.
Three other participants claimed the third prize by winning Dh100,000 each.
In Lucky Day Draw No. 260815, the winning numbers in the Days section were announced as 18, 9, 5, 27, 21, 3 while the winning number in the Months section was 10.
A total of 82 participants won Dh1,000 each while as many as 5,390 won Dh100 each.
Overall, 5,479 participants won prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw.
Three participants each won Dh50,000 under the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.
The winning Lucky Chance IDs were BM3780456, CY7520598, CP6699035.
No participant matched the complete set of numbers required to win the Dh30 million grand prize. The top prize will therefore roll over to the next draw.
“Huge congratulations to everyone celebrating tonight,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.
The next draw will take place on Wednesday, August 19.