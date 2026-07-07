'I couldn't believe it': Abu Dhabi-based Indian expat wins Dh30m in UAE Lottery

His life-changing win has come after he matched all seven winning numbers in the Wednesday's Lucky Day draw on July 1, making him the second person to walk away with the Dh30 million grand prize in just five weeks.

"When I first looked at it, I couldn't believe it. Then I looked again and saw the full number. That's when I realised I had won," said Sunil Kumar.

The 52-year-old Indian expatriate, who lives in Abu Dhabi, checked his UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw ticket once. Then he checked it again. Only then did it sink in, he had just won Dh30 million.

Sadasivan's victory has added to a growing list of major winners of the UAE Lottery. Within just a few months, the draw has produced two Dh30 million grand prize winners and one Dh5 million second-prize winner, reflecting its growing popularity among players across the Emirates.

For many participants, the appeal lies in the possibility that a single Dh50 ticket could become a life-changing moment, just as it did for Sadasivan.

In addition to the headline prizes, three Lucky Chance winners also receive Dh50,000 each in every draw.

Lucky Day draws are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm, with each draw offering a Dh30 million grand prize and a Dh5 million second prize.

Tickets for upcoming Lucky Day draws are available through the UAE Lottery's official website, with every Wednesday and Saturday bringing another chance for the country's next millionaire.

The UAE Lottery has remained committed to providing a safe, transparent, and regulated gaming experience for participants. All games are regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.