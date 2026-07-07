'I couldn't believe it': Abu Dhabi-based Indian expat wins Dh30m in UAE Lottery

Latest jackpot winner joins a growing list of UAE Lottery millionaires
Dubai: For a brief moment, Sunil Kumar Sadasivan thought he had read the numbers wrong.
The 52-year-old Indian expatriate, who lives in Abu Dhabi, checked his UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw ticket once. Then he checked it again. Only then did it sink in, he had just won Dh30 million.
"When I first looked at it, I couldn't believe it. Then I looked again and saw the full number. That's when I realised I had won," said Sunil Kumar.
His life-changing win has come after he matched all seven winning numbers in the Wednesday's Lucky Day draw on July 1, making him the second person to walk away with the Dh30 million grand prize in just five weeks.
Sadasivan's victory has added to a growing list of major winners of the UAE Lottery. Within just a few months, the draw has produced two Dh30 million grand prize winners and one Dh5 million second-prize winner, reflecting its growing popularity among players across the Emirates.
Moreover, every draw starts with a clean slate, giving participants a fresh chance to win regardless of previous results.
Lucky Day draws are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm, with each draw offering a Dh30 million grand prize and a Dh5 million second prize.
In addition to the headline prizes, three Lucky Chance winners also receive Dh50,000 each in every draw.
For many participants, the appeal lies in the possibility that a single Dh50 ticket could become a life-changing moment, just as it did for Sadasivan.
The UAE Lottery has remained committed to providing a safe, transparent, and regulated gaming experience for participants. All games are regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority.
Tickets for upcoming Lucky Day draws are available through the UAE Lottery's official website, with every Wednesday and Saturday bringing another chance for the country's next millionaire.