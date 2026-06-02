UAE Lottery reveals full identity of first Dh30 million winner Tayab

Abu Dhabi resident shares first reaction, how he chose the numbers that hit the jackpot
Dubai: The suspense is finally over. The UAE Lottery on Tuesday, June 2, revealed the full identity of the winner of its first-ever Dh30 million Grand Prize as Tayab Khan, a Nepalese resident of Abu Dhabi.
The announcement comes days after the UAE Lottery disclosed only the winner's first name Tayab K** on its official website, as first reported by Gulf News.
The sneak peek into the name had created widespread curiosity about the man behind the masked moniker who hit the new jackpot for the first time after the lottery’s format was changed in late 2025 and the Grand Prize was changed from Dh100 million to Dh30 million.
“Tayab Khan, a Nepalese resident of Abu Dhabi, UAE, has become the newest multi-millionaire after selecting seven lucky picks that matched the full set of winning numbers, quickly transforming his future in a single unforgettable draw,” the UAE Lottery said in a statement.
"The Lucky Day draw has done it again with its second historic Grand Prize win, as Dh30 million is awarded and the record books are updated once more following the Dh100 million milestone in October 2025," the lottery operator said, referring to the first jackpot winner Anil Kumar Anilkumar Bolla, a 29-year-old Indian expat and Abu Dhabi resident.
"This extraordinary win adds to the winning streak of Wednesday draws, which also saw the second Dh5 million winner announced on April 29, 2026, further cementing Wednesdays as a night where unforgettable moments happen more than once," the UAE Lottery added.
Speaking on the win, Tayab shared his disbelief and gratitude: “I’m feeling absolutely amazing, like I’m in the sky," the UAE Lottery quoted him as saying in his first reaction.
He also shared how he chose the winning numbers. "I selected the numbers randomly," Khan revealed.
In fact, he was not aware that he had hit the jackpot when the draw was held.
"(I) wasn’t even watching the draw," he said.
He revealed that he found out the life-changing news through an email.
"When I found out through my email later, it was a fantastic feeling," Khan added.
The UAE Lottery did not release a photo of the winner. It is expected to share the photo and more details after it records a video interview of Tayab.
However, a spokesperson for The UAE Lottery said: “This represents an important moment for the Lucky Day draw, as it delivers its second Grand Prize winner since the Dh100 million jackpot, following two Dh5 million winners. Our twice-weekly draws reflect our continued commitment to giving back to the community through meaningful prize opportunities. We congratulate the winner and remain focused on maintaining a secure and transparent experience for all participants.”
Lucky Day Draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30 pm, offering players the chance to win the Dh30 million Grand Prize, the Dh 5 million Second Prize, and three guaranteed Dh50,000 Lucky Chance prizes in each draw, with the same prizes available in every new draw.