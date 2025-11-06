UAE Lottery Dh100 million jackpot winner Anilkumar Bolla breaks silence in first interview since historic win

Indian expat reveals his plans: where he will live, keep working, buy villa, spend money
Abu Dhabi: The UAE's first-ever Dh100 million jackpot winner has broken his silence in an exclusive interview with Gulf News, revealing intimate details about his win, his ambitious property plans in Abu Dhabi, and his determination to continue working despite the life-changing fortune.
In an email interview, Anilkumar Bolla, the 29-year-old Indian expat who created history in the UAE’s lottery sector, revealed that he is a single IT professional who hails from the southern Indian state of Telangana.
The October 18, 2025 Lucky Day Draw Series No. 251018 made Anilkumar the first person to win the UAE Lottery's Grand Prize, with his ticket matching all seven numbers.
But unlike typical lottery winners who might immediately quit their jobs, this young professional has different plans.
"I don't plan to leave my job immediately,” Anilkumar revealed. He also shared his plan to stay in the UAE for at least the next 10 years.
The IT employee said his first thought after winning wasn't about luxury purchases, but about strategic investment. "After winning this amount, I felt like I have money. Now I need to work on my thoughts and do something big," he explained.
His immediate property plans are distinctly upscale: purchasing a dream villa in either Saadiyat Island or Yas Island, two of Abu Dhabi's most prestigious addresses.
Anilkumar is also taking a measured approach to his newfound wealth. "I do have thoughts to reach out to the right people before investing this amount. For sure, I will reach out to real estate companies and the right people to invest this money in the market as well. I want to start investing in the stock exchange market,” he said.
Beyond real estate and the stock market, he has another dream project: launching an IT consultancy with a colleague.
He was referring to the colleague with whom he first shared the news. The first person he told was this colleague and friend, who initially didn't believe him. "I asked him to open the UAE Lottery website and check my name. Then he realised that I had really won it. He congratulated me," Anilkumar recalled.
The two colleagues had often discussed their futures together. "We always used to talk about how we would become big one day, and we were never sure if it would be through hard work or luck, but we always believed that we were going to be big," he said.
However, Anilkumar did not specifically mention whether the colleague had any stake in the winning ticket or the jackpot amount.
Anilkumar's win was not a first-time fluke. Having lived in Abu Dhabi for just over 18 months, he had been playing The UAE Lottery consistently for about a year, starting with scratch cards before moving to Lucky Day draws.
"Initially, I didn't receive many rewards, but since it's luck, we have to keep trying and that's what I've been doing for a long time," he explained. After taking a two-month break, he participated in every subsequent draw.
For the October 18 draw, he purchased 12 tickets. “Usually, I go for Easy Pick, and for the Months set, I chose the month of my mother's birthday," he reiterated his strategy for picking the seven numbers for the Lucky Day draw.
However, this time, the month he selected — 11 — carried added meaning since it was close to his mother's birthday in November. Hence, the outcome has given it new significance. The win has become the most extraordinary birthday gift he could ever give his mother.
For Anilkumar, the win represents something more profound than personal wealth. As he mentioned earlier, it is about fulfilling his parents' dreams and bringing his family to the UAE.
"My mum and dad had very small dreams, and I want to fulfil all those dreams for them and take care of them," he said emotionally.
The immediate goal he had revealed was to move his family to the UAE and make sure they have everything they need.
The winner, who is one of two siblings, confirmed that the relocation of family includes not just his parents, but his only brother as well. Then he wants to "enjoy my whole life staying with them."
Moments like seeing the happiness on their faces, watching his parents’ eyes fill with joyful tears, and sharing a big hug with them are things Anilkumar hopes to cherish forever.
Asked why he chose to build his life in Abu Dhabi, Anilkumar's response highlighted what attracts thousands of professionals to the UAE each year.
"All over the world, the UAE is very special. Here we can get anything, along with security and safety. With the government rules, it is really amazing, and we are very safe here," he said.
"That's why I have chosen to come to the UAE. I got a good job here and decided to stay in Abu Dhabi."
That is the exact reason why he does not want to leave the UAE now.
Anilkumar had earlier revealed the story of how he discovered his win. He was sitting on his sofa when he checked the results, and the magnitude of what had happened left him in shock.
Speaking of how he processed the life-changing moment and his first celebration, he said: “It was like a blast for me, I was in shock. I tried to sleep, but it wasn’t happening, but I just took time to absorb it. First, I had some water, went out and celebrated, and then came back home.”
True to the values that are held high in the UAE, Anilkumar plans to donate part of his winnings to charity.
"Yes, I do plan to donate part of this money to charity because it came as part of luck and belief. I believe that donations will reach the people who really require the money. That gives me core happiness," he said, without revealing more details.
For Anilkumar, the win has reinforced his belief in persistence and faith. "I believe that everything happens for a reason. If we want something, we need to believe and put in some effort, and for sure it will happen," he philosophised.
"Just keep playing and believe that you will definitely win one day, as you see me here now,” he said in his message to the other players.
The winner also expressed gratitude to the UAE Lottery: "Thank you to The UAE Lottery because you have given me a very big opportunity. I hope this will continue for years and for others as well."
