UAE Lottery announces first Dh100 million jackpot winner

Check if you are among seven guaranteed winners of Dh100,000 announced
A lucky UAE resident has become the first ever jackpot winner of the UAE Lottery’s Dh100 million Grand Prize on Saturday.
The winner has matched all seven lucky numbers in the days and month sets of the Lucky Day draw.
The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 8,835,372.
A total of 67 players won Dh1,000 by matching either five days or four days plus the month.
Meanwhile, 7,067 players won Dh100 by matching one of the following combinations: three days plus the month, two days plus the month, one day plus the month, or just the month.
The fact that a player has matched all the winning numbers was revealed when the UAE Lottery’s website updated the draw’s results.
The identify of the lucky player has not been revealed yet.
The UAE Lottery will officially announce the details of the winner later.
In the most exciting draw ever since the UAE Lottery was launched in November 2024, three more players won Dh100,000 by matching five numbers in the days’ set and the number for the months’ set.
That means Saturday’s draw saw a total of 10 players winning Dh100,000, including the seven guaranteed winners of the Lucky Chance ID.
The six winning numbers in the Days set for this draw are: 25, 18, 29, 11, 7 and 10.
The winning number in the Months set is: 11. The total number of winners of the 23rd draw stood at 7,145.
The Lucky Chance IDs that guarantee Dh100,000 cash prizes to seven lucky UAE residents belonged to the following numbers: CE5529701, BR4205618, AU1989749, DE8116103, AU1961807 and BK35499063.
In the 22nd UAE Lottery draw, a total of 5,564 players won prizes.
Dh1,000 winners: 49 players matched either five days or four days plus the month.
Dh100 winners: 5,508 players won by matching combinations such as three days plus the month, two days plus the month, one day plus the month, or just the month.
