UAE man reveals how ‘playing with shape’ helped win Dh100,000 lottery

Dubai resident dreams of winning Dh100 million UAE Lottery jackpot and retiring
Dubai: A UAE citizen, who recently became a recent winner of the UAE Lottery that offers a grand prize of Dh100 million and several other cash prizes, has revealed how he “played with the shape” to win Dh100,000.
The 47-year-old from Dubai, who prefers to keep his identity private, explained how his unique method of choosing numbers worked. “I use the ‘Easy Pick’ feature to choose my numbers,” he told Gulf News.
“I don’t look at the numbers themselves, I look at the shape they form. If I like the shape, I go with it,” he explained.
He recalled the moment he discovered his windfall: “I was driving when I suddenly remembered that I had participated in the UAE Lottery the day before. I opened the app and saw a golden card pop up. It showed ‘100 100’. At first, I thought it was just another Dh100 win, so I quickly closed the app.”
But the thought stayed with him. “Later that day, I stopped by the petrol station and decided to open the app again, this time wearing my glasses. That’s when I realised, it wasn’t Dh100… I had actually won Dh100,000!”
Asked who he first shared the news with, he laughed: “Honestly? I just kept it myself! I actually congratulated myself first. I haven’t told anyone yet. I want it to be a surprise for everyone.”
He believes breaking the news later would make it more fun: “If I told my family right away, they’d have a million questions. This way is better. I’ll reveal it when the time is right.”
He said he learned about The UAE Lottery through an online news report. “I came across news from the GCGRA (General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority) about granting a new licence for a new lottery operator. It caught my attention because everyone had been talking about it.”
He praised the regulated set-up and safety standards. “It was impressive to see The UAE Lottery’s commitment towards promoting Responsible Gaming, especially under the ‘Play Responsibly’ section. I loved that. The inclusion of the Takalam tool [offering mental health support to avoid addiction] is very helpful.”
He plays mostly when he is alone and bored. “I sometimes buy a scratch card or a ticket. I first tried the Lucky Day Draw after spotting it on the site. I bought two tickets and won Dh100. I thought, “Nice!” and used that to buy another ticket. Some days I win, some days I don’t. But for me, it’s just something I enjoy doing occasionally.”
His biggest dream now is to hit the Dh100 million jackpot. “I always tell myself: One day, I’ll win the Dh100 million…I’d love to retire and truly enjoy life. Travelling the world is at the top of my list, maybe even taking a cruise. Hopefully, you’ll see me back here again, but next time, for the grand prize!”
He also joked about a promise to his wife: “I once told her, ‘One day, you and I will travel the world.’ She laughed and asked, ‘What about the kids?’ I always tell her, ‘Don’t worry, when the time comes, we’ll figure it out.”
For now, he says his Dh100,000 win is “a true gift”.
“Be happy. No matter what the outcome is. Win or lose, just enjoy the experience,” he said in a message for other players:
He added: “Sometimes I imagine what it would be like if several people won at once. Five winners sharing the prize would mean Dh20 million each. That would spread so much joy and happiness.”
