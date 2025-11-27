GOLD/FOREX
‘Planning to win Dh100M jackpot’: Indian expat in Dubai bags Dh100K in UAE Lottery

If you are lucky enough, you will get it in one ticket, says Sanjeev Bhalla

Last updated:
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Indian expat Sanjeev Bhalla is celebrating a windfall after winning Dh100,000 in the UAE Lottery’s Lucky Chance category.
The Dubai resident said he first learned about the lottery through media reports and decided to try his luck.

“Suppose if you are lucky enough, you will get it in one ticket,” Bhalla recalled with a smile, adding that he regularly participates in the draw with hopes of hitting the big one – the Dh100 million jackpot – someday.

“I am planning to win the jackpot. So that’s the reason why I am telling you that I keep buying,” he said at the UAE Lottery studio.
The timely win will support Bhalla’s personal goals back home.
“Recently, I bought a small piece of land in India. I am planning to build a house,” he said. Grateful and optimistic, Bhalla said the prize has strengthened his belief that luck can strike when least expected.

Last chance to win Dh100M

This week, the UAE Lottery issued an “official announcement” urging participants to make their “last call” for a record-breaking Dh100 million grand prize, with the final draw scheduled for Saturday, November 29, at 8:30 pm.

The UAE Lottery’s Lucky Day will be entering a “new chapter”, with new prize tiers. Organisers reminded the public that this weekend marks the “final chance” to take part in the country’s biggest-ever jackpot.

