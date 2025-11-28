GOLD/FOREX
After Dh100m jackpot, 5 millionaires: UAE Lottery teases big weekend wins

Over 100,000 winners crowned, with prizes topping Dh147 million

Last updated:
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
UAE Lottery's first Dh100 million jackpot winner Anilkumar Bolla.
UAE Lottery's first Dh100 million jackpot winner Anilkumar Bolla.

Get ready, UAE residents! The excitement is back. With just over 24 hours to go, the UAE Lottery is giving fans a sneak peek of what’s coming this weekend, and it looks like big fun and new prize tiers are on the menu.

A cheerful video on its social media shows the bi-weekly draw could soon become a weekly celebration. Every Saturday in December is marked with the sparkling ‘Lucky Day’ logo – hinting at a month full of chances to win.

Celebrating its first anniversary, the UAE Lottery has already made five lucky players millionaires, awarded 233 Dh100,000 prizes, and crowned over 100,000 winners with total prizes topping Dh147 million, including a historic Dh100 million grand prize.

“Thank you for an unforgettable year! The journey continues, and the best is yet to come,” the UAE Lottery said.

As for the latest surprises? Full details are expected to be revealed tomorrow. The November 29 draw has been billed as the “final opportunity” to grab their tickets for a “last chance” to win the grand prize of Dh100 million.

