UAE Lottery announces first Dh100 million jackpot winner: All you need to know

23rd Draw reveals a resident won Grand Prize, largest-ever lottery prize awarded in UAE
Dubai: History was made in the UAE’s lottery and raffle sector on Saturday night, as an incredibly lucky resident matched all the numbers to win the Dh100 million Grand Prize in the UAE Lottery, the largest-ever lottery prize to be awarded in the country.
“Dh100 million Grand Prize has been won! Tonight’s Lucky Day Draw #251018 crowned our very first Dh100 million winner,” the UAE Lottery announced on social media, soon after its website flashed that one player had hit the jackpot by matching the exact seven winning numbers in the 23rd draw.
As first reported by Gulf News, the super lucky resident’s identity was not immediately announced.
Excluding the winner’s personal details, here is all you need to know about the whopping jackpot that is set to change the lucky winner’s life forever.
The winner secured the Grand Prize through the Lucky Day draw that takes place every other Saturday (biweekly) at 8:30 pm UAE time on YouTube. It also offers Dh100,000 to seven guaranteed players in the Lucky Chance ID category.
Along with the seven guaranteed winners, three other lucky players won the third prize of Dh100,000 by matching five numbers in the Days’ set and the number in the Months’ set on Saturday.
Dh50 is the minimum amount to join the Lucky Day draw. Only the ticket that matches all the winning numbers claims the grand prize. This means that whether the winner purchased one ticket or many, only the one ticket that matched every number won the Dh100 million jackpot.
7, 10, 11, 18, 25, 29 in the Days’ set and 11 in the Months’ set.
If all seven numbers (6+1) match with the draw result, the winning ticket holder(s) will win the Jackpot, according to the UAE Lottery.
If there is more than one Jackpot-winning ticket holder, the Jackpot prize will be split evenly among all eligible winners, according to the UAE Lottery’s website.
According to the UAE Lottery, the odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 8,835,372.
No. Only UAE residents above 18 years are eligible to play, win, and claim the grand prize.
The UAE Lottery will conduct compliance and security checks before announcing the winner’s identity.
The winner will receive a notification and must log into their account to view it.
As per UAE Lottery policy, prizes of more than Dh100,000 must be claimed by contacting them at support@theuaelottery.ae or 800 2365. Such prizes must be claimed in person.
Large prizes will be paid within 30 days of successful validation, provided the winner meets all eligibility criteria.
The UAE Lottery says it will not be liable to pay any prize in certain circumstances, which include, without limitation, where the winner has not claimed the prize within 180 days, the winning entry was dishonest, or illegal or the winner does not provide with any requested information to verify the claim.
The reasonable exercise by us of any discretion provided for by these terms (including, without limitation, where this results in a prize not being paid) will be final and binding.
