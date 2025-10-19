UAE Lottery announces first Dh100 million jackpot winner: All you need to know

Dubai: History was made in the UAE’s lottery and raffle sector on Saturday night, as an incredibly lucky resident matched all the numbers to win the Dh100 million Grand Prize in the UAE Lottery, the largest-ever lottery prize to be awarded in the country.

“Dh100 million Grand Prize has been won! Tonight’s Lucky Day Draw #251018 crowned our very first Dh100 million winner,” the UAE Lottery announced on social media, soon after its website flashed that one player had hit the jackpot by matching the exact seven winning numbers in the 23rd draw.

As first reported by Gulf News, the super lucky resident’s identity was not immediately announced.

Excluding the winner’s personal details, here is all you need to know about the whopping jackpot that is set to change the lucky winner’s life forever.

Which game did the winner play?

The winner secured the Grand Prize through the Lucky Day draw that takes place every other Saturday (biweekly) at 8:30 pm UAE time on YouTube. It also offers Dh100,000 to seven guaranteed players in the Lucky Chance ID category.

Along with the seven guaranteed winners, three other lucky players won the third prize of Dh100,000 by matching five numbers in the Days’ set and the number in the Months’ set on Saturday.

How much did he/she spend on the winning ticket?

Dh50 is the minimum amount to join the Lucky Day draw. Only the ticket that matches all the winning numbers claims the grand prize. This means that whether the winner purchased one ticket or many, only the one ticket that matched every number won the Dh100 million jackpot.

What are the winning numbers?

7, 10, 11, 18, 25, 29 in the Days’ set and 11 in the Months’ set.

How did he or she win it?

If all seven numbers (6+1) match with the draw result, the winning ticket holder(s) will win the Jackpot, according to the UAE Lottery.

If there is more than one Jackpot-winning ticket holder, the Jackpot prize will be split evenly among all eligible winners, according to the UAE Lottery’s website.

What are the odds of hitting the jackpot?

According to the UAE Lottery, the odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 8,835,372.

Could the winner be a visitor?

No. Only UAE residents above 18 years are eligible to play, win, and claim the grand prize.

What happens next?

The UAE Lottery will conduct compliance and security checks before announcing the winner’s identity.

How can the winner know?

The winner will receive a notification and must log into their account to view it.

How can the winner claim the prize?

As per UAE Lottery policy, prizes of more than Dh100,000 must be claimed by contacting them at support@theuaelottery.ae or 800 2365. Such prizes must be claimed in person.

How long will it take to get the money?

Large prizes will be paid within 30 days of successful validation, provided the winner meets all eligibility criteria.

Are there any restrictions on paying prizes?

The UAE Lottery says it will not be liable to pay any prize in certain circumstances, which include, without limitation, where the winner has not claimed the prize within 180 days, the winning entry was dishonest, or illegal or the winner does not provide with any requested information to verify the claim.